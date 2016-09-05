Support the Mission

What mission?

Providing first-hand reporting from bases around the world and independent world, national and local news to America’s military is the sole mission of Stars and Stripes. No other news source stations reporters at so many American military bases, because no other First Amendment news media covers the military from inside the Department of Defense.

That’s right. Star and Stripes is authorized by the DOD but does not speak for it because it reports the news from multiple sources to provide each servicemember, veteran and family member an opportunity to form an opinion based on the facts.

Why support?

Contrary to what many people think, Stars and Stripes must earn the majority of its operating budget through sales. Which is fine, because it’s important that our military have a news media that is independent of censorship. Even so, as with other government organizations and news media, funding for operations has been reduced.

It’s not easy to finance an operation that spans millions of square miles, several continents, and daily presents the daunting logistics of delivering much-needed news into combat zones. Stars and Stripes puts 11,000 papers a day, 7 days a week, into Afghanistan, Iraq and other areas in the Middle East by means of printers in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Iraq, Kuwait and UAE.

How can I help?

You can help support our mission a number of different ways. And remember – every dollar you spend with Stars and Stripes is an investment in providing our military men and women a trustworthy source for unbiased and credible reporting. Because every dollar goes toward funding our newsgathering and content delivery services.

For as little as $5 you can help put reliable news and information into the hands of servicemembers downrange. Or consider investing $50 or more and receive a bonus CD or book as well as a year’s unlimited Digital Access subscription.

And if a financial contribution is beyond your means, you can still help by letting people know about Stars and Stripes. Share us with your friends. Like us on Facebook. Read our digital edition at Stripes.com/epaper. It all helps.

Stars and Stripes values every bit of support you can give. We thank you.

