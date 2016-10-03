Pentagon: US targets 'core al-Qaida' member in Syria strike

WASHINGTON — The U.S. targeted a senior al-Qaida member in an airstrike in Syria early Monday, a spokesman for the Pentagon confirmed.

The U.S. is still assessing whether the airstrike was successful, and Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis would not say where in Syria the strike took place or whether it was carried out by manned or unmanned aircraft.

Davis said the target was a member of “core al-Qaida” and not one of the al-Qaida affiliated groups, such as the Nusra Front. He would not go into detail.

In April the Pentagon killed “legacy al-Qaida member” Abu Firas al-Suri in an airstrike in northwest Syria. He had been a member of al-Qaida since the 1980s and worked with Osama bin Laden.

