Trump would be narcissist in chief, not president

Webster’s defines the word narcissism as self-love or excessive interest in one’s appearance, comfort, importance and abilities. In psychoanalysis, it is explained by “arrest at or regression to the first state of sexual development … in which the self is the object of sexual pleasure."

Not a few politicians fit the first definition, particularly those at the highest level of the art, where self-confidence can only be described as the most important attribute in serving as the president of the United States. Over the years, a number of pols have fit that second description as well.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, could easily, it seems to me, despite my lack of formal psychoanalytical training, possess all the traits described in the classical definition of a narcissist.

He is excessively interested in his own appearance, comfort, importance and abilities. With him, it’s, “You’re wrong and I’m right,” on nearly every subject or issue.

He’s called Hillary Clinton, his presidential race opponent, an incompetent crook and has asked us to trust him without giving us much reason to do so. He has said he pays his taxes but won’t release his returns.

As for the sexual side of the definition, he often alludes to women in the tawdriest fashion.

“Grab them by the (slang for female genitals),” he tells TV’s Billy Bush, the other party to the most juvenile of locker room conversations, in which they hit on someone they both know is married.

He’s also said that, if elected, he’ll appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton and then throw her in jail. Trump seems to want to turn the country into a banana republic or a Mideast state in which the loser in any general election is either arrested, banished or murdered.

And he’s since added the Republican establishment to his list of enemies.

Trump says one thing and then turns around says another. He apprises Bush of his schoolboy fascination but when asked in a debate if he had ever actually done the things he described in the video, he denies it.

In his seemingly adolescent preoccupation with sex and the way he regards women, he isn’t alone, and assignations between presidents and women to whom they were not married have been around since the beginning of the Republic. It was long rumored that George Washington contracted pneumonia while riding on his plantation to see a favorite woman. Certainly there is no argument about Thomas Jefferson’s affairs with Sally Hemings, the slave who was Jefferson’s wife’s half sister and with whom he had at least one child.

In more modern history, any number of presidents have had their moments in the sexual spotlight, including Jack Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, who had numerous dalliances. They were protected by the American press who regarded that behavior as off-limits to exposure unless it could be shown that it interfered with the chief executive’s official ability to carry out his job — a shameless practice that ultimately was rejected during the Clinton administration.

Let’s be clear. Just running for president takes a large portion of ego supplemented by more than a dash of narcissism, but Trump’s share seems off-the-charts and quite unhealthy. He is a constant mass of contradictions, all designed to make him look better. At times, it’s as if he’s looking into a pool of clear water to see his reflection and can’t get enough of it. If someone calls him on something, his answer always seems to be, “I know. You don’t.”

When a plan or claim or promise becomes vulnerable to challenge, he starts over again, not only changing it but contending that’s what he meant all along or that you misinterpreted his original statement. The tendencies toward this narcissistic behavior have been there since he was very young, apparently.

His penchant for putting his Trump signature on all his real estate, in his case, at least, seems more than just building a brand. But even more concerning might be that he not only accepts being called “The Donald,” he relishes it. That should probably worry us all.

