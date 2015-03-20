If you don’t owe taxes, should you pay anyway?

The New York Times will get you if you don’t watch out, at least if your name is Donald Trump and if getting you is publishing a story about a scandal that isn’t one. The paper did just that recently in a piece saying Trump was maybe not paying taxes because of some business losses. The Clinton camp was joyous, and Tim Kaine kept barking about it in a vice presidential debate.

No matter the topic, Kaine would go woof on something else, never letting Trump and his taxes get far away. If it was Mike Pence’s turn to speak, Kaine would maniacally interrupt, and, especially in the early going, the moderator pretty much let it happen.

Anyway, what the Times said in its front-page story was that Trump’s businesses took a $916 million hit one year and that could have meant he paid no taxes for another 18 years down the road. The implication was that this mere possibility, stemming from something Trump clearly did not plan, should make all voters say no sirree sir to Trump in the voting booth.

The common-sense response is that’s silly.

Even if he did enjoy a no-taxes stretch, deducting business losses in a given year from future taxes is commonplace, and for good reason. Without this feature in the tax law, we would have a distorted tax system, fewer thriving businesses, less entrepreneurship, fewer jobs, higher prices and even less tax revenue.

Here is how it works.

You have a nice business. But one year or more, your profits disappear and your losses slap you in the face. Sometimes for survival’s sake, you try to put things back together. That becomes a lot harder if the government in effect punishes your recovery efforts. What it does instead is look at your net income over time. It is not a case of letting you off the hook. It is a case of evening things out.

None of this is meant to say that there are not all kinds of tax intricacies that can get you better results if your finances are such that you can afford terrific tax lawyers. Trump obviously could, and that maybe helped after 1995 when much went sour for him — a losing gamble on casinos, a Manhattan hotel not filling its rooms and an airline investment that never took off.

If he then took tax breaks, that’s what any sensible person would do, and it would have been legal, which could be one up on the Times.

Dean Baquet, the executive editor, once said he would go to jail if that’s what it took to make Trump’s tax returns available to the public. The visit probably won’t occur — the First Amendment will come to the rescue — but the paper does seem to have broken federal and state laws by publishing unauthorized tax return information. The possible penalties include fines and jail.

What Kaine kept saying was that, by not paying taxes, Trump was not doing his share to support various national causes. What Pence kept asking in return was whether Kaine took his allowable deductions. Question: Have you ever heard of anyone intentionally sending the government more money than is owed?

Some moralize on all of this, saying Trump was so rich he should have beneficently ponied up anyway. Do they understand that that money could have been crucial for his operations and that rich businesses go out of business all the time? Those hurt can include thousands of employees.

Fevered Kaine had a better point when he said Trump ought to divulge his tax returns. He should. An audit is no excuse not to. And he had good points about stupid things Trump has said just as cool, calm Pence had more good points about calamitous things Clinton has done.

If there were a credible third-party candidate named None Of The Above, do you figure this race would be over?

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service.