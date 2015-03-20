Clinton treats all Trump voters as ‘deplorables’

Headlining an event for which the cheap seats cost in excess of $1,000, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton let her contempt for Main Street America be known. It was the moment Bernie Sanders had warned us would happen if Wall Street Hillary got the nomination.

“To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of [Republican nominee Donald] Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” Clinton said at a New York fundraiser. “Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it.”

The other half? They are “people who feel that government has let them down” and that “nobody cares about them.” Put simply, they are broken Americans so disillusioned by the government — a government of which Clinton has had a membership to for multiple decades — that they are willing to assume the role of a lemming and follow Trump.

In Clinton’s world, Trump supporters are either bigots or morons. No middle ground.

As the deplorables comment drew negative headlines, Clinton tried to dial back the rhetoric. She tried to convince folks she was talking about Trump’s campaign apparatus, not the Ma and Pa Americans supporting him. Nobody bought it.

The Americans to whom Clinton was speaking — blue-collar, largely white workers who still ask where Joe DiMaggio has gone — are salt-of-the-earth Americans. They may not have college degrees, but they have an Ivy League work ethic.

These are the people whose parents grew up in factory towns and the plant, coal mine or steel mill was an extension of the family. They are also the same people Bill and Hillary Clinton have spent their entire political career victimizing.

When Bill Clinton won the White House in 1992, he campaigned as a New Democrat. Part of his political platform was a free trade that gutted Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire and other manufacturing states.

Bill Clinton championed NAFTA — which was a boon for Mexico — and turned a blind eye to the West Virginia coal miners who helped him complete his miracle mile to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Today, due in part to Bill Clinton’s trade policies, there are more government employees than manufacturing employees in America (by an excess of almost 10 million).

As a result of Bill and Hillary genuflecting to the golden calf of free trade, people were put out of business. American towns died and American hope disappeared. Bill Clinton’s response to the consequence of his economic policies? Democratic disdain.

“The coal people don’t like any of us (Democrats) anymore,” Bill told the crowd at a Pittsburgh rally earlier this month. “They blame the president when the sun doesn’t come up in the morning now.”

To Bill and Hillary Clinton, working Americans — especially white working Americans — are spoiled sports. Their jobs, their problems, their frustrations are all due in part to their unwillingness to embrace a Clintonian America in which refugee workers take precedence over American workers, borders are erased and trade deals are struck to benefit Wall Street in lieu of Main Street.

This should not come a surprise. The Democratic Party Hillary Clinton calls home has long held a disfavor for red-state Americans, particularly white working-class Americans.

In 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama uttered some harsh words about small-town Pennsylvania. Speaking at a posh San Francisco fundraiser, Obama gave a condescending explanation as to why small-town America is disgruntled. He then expressed a faux empathy.

“[T]hey cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations,” Obama said of working white Americans. The working-class Americans once coveted by Democratic politics are now viewed as a cancer.

At the end of the day, Hillary Clinton calling Trump’s supporters every “ism” in the book is not deplorable; it is predictable. What is deplorable is that Hillary Clinton, once and for all, told working Americans there is no room at the Democratic Days Inn.

Thankfully, for these Americans, the vacancy sign at Trump Tower is still lit.

Joseph R. Murray II is administrator for LGBTrump, a former campaign official for Pat Buchanan and an author.