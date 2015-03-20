WWII veteran gets diploma from high school in Pennsylvania

TAYLOR, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — Decorated World War II veteran, George Fricovsky Sr., was just 18 and hadn’t received his high school diploma when he was drafted into the Army in 1944.

Seventy-two years later, Mr. Fricovsky, 90, was the sole honoree during a commencement ceremony in the Riverside High School library where he picked up that diploma Tuesday.

“I never expected it,” the Taylor native said.

High school Vice Principal, Dave Walsh , surprised his grandfather, Mr. Fricovsky, by presenting him the coveted parchment during Riverside School District’s board meeting.

“He was awarded the Purple Heart among other medals and through his life he worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot, was married to my grandmother for over 50 years, helped raise three children who gave him five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Out of all these accomplishments one thing has always hung over my grandfather and that was the fact he never graduated high school. ...,” an emotional Mr. Walsh said, adding, “Tonight pop I’m honored to give you your diploma.”

Noting he “never really liked school,” Mr. Fricovsky was thrilled by the ceremony.

Surrounded by family, wearing a red tie with an American flag pinned on the lapel of his blue suit, Mr. Fricovsky fought back tears and paused while telling stories from his time in the Army.

Drafted in 1944, he served with the 276th US Infantry 70th Division Company, departing for Marseille, France, that December. He earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Service Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal for his bravery and service.

An explosion on Feb. 19, 1945, in Forbach, France, killed seven other soldiers and left Mr. Fricovsky badly wounded. Shrapnel left him fighting for his left leg. The doctor who saved his leg taped the shrapnel to his wrist to remind him what happened. He held onto

it long after the war had ended.

His wife, Barbara Evans Fricovsky, died in 2005.

His daughters, Diane Nagy and Karen Walsh, fought back tears watching their father receive his diploma.

“I’m proud of him,” said Mrs. Nagy.

