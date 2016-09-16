Woman denies stealing slain veteran's disability benefits

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A former Great Falls woman has denied stealing a slain military veteran's disability benefits.

Katelyn Craft pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an exploitation charge in the theft of military benefits belonging to 28-year-old Adam Petzack. Craft's husband, Brandon Craft, is charged with killing Petzack in February.

The Crafts were arrested in August after investigators found a connection between Petzack's bank accounts and the Crafts. Prosecutors allege Katelyn Craft opened a Square account, allowing her to swipe Petzack's debit card and transfer VA benefit payments deposited into Petzack's account into an account in Brandon Craft's name.

Katelyn Craft's trial is set for Jan. 12.

Investigators say Brandon Craft confessed to killing Petzack and burying his body. Petzack's body was recovered last month. Brandon Craft was arrested in Washington state on a warrant charging him with deliberate homicide.

