Wilmington VA director reassigned to Pittsburgh

WILMINGTON, Del. — The director of the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Elsmere has been reassigned to a VA management office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Robin C. Aube-Warren had been the director of the Elsmere center for two years.

David Cowgill, communications manager for the VA hospital network, says the Elsmere center will be managed by acting director Rob Callahan, director of the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

A VA announcement said Aube-Warren's reassignment was temporary but didn't put a timeframe on the change. It also gave no detail about why Aube-Warren was moved.

Sandra Cahall, president of Local 342 of the American Federation of Government Employees and a registered nurse at the Wilmington facility says she believes the reassignment is tied to "internal politics."