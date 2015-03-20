Washington state veteran hiring program beings Oct. 1
By Dave Gallagher | The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) | Published: September 29, 2016
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Tribune News Service) — Employers in Washington state will be able to receive a tax credit for hiring veterans because of a new state program.
The program begins on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will provide a 20 percent credit on the hired veteran’s total wages and benefits on an employer’s business and occupation or public utilities tax. To qualify, the veteran must have been honorably discharged, unemployed for more than 30 days and hired into a full-time position held for at least six months. The program runs through June 2022, when lawmakers will review the outcomes and decide whether to extend it.
According to a news release, Washington state is home to more than 340,000 working-age veterans who face a 6.3 percent unemployment rate, higher than the U.S. average of 5.4 percent.
“Veterans offer unique skills and leadership abilities that translate directly into a variety of jobs in our state,” said Washington Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn in the news release. “With veterans doing so much for our country it is also our responsibility to help them build a bridge back to civilian life.”
Employers or veterans with questions about the program can visit veterans.senatorfain.com for information.
