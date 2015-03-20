Vietnam veteran pedals to Washington to remember his comrades

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (Tribune News Service) — Dave Slone remembers flying low and fast into Vietnam's demilitarized zone and the helicopter making a sudden turn.

Next, "a loose memory of chaos," then waking up in a field hospital.

Slone, one of six Army Rangers, was the only survivor.

He doesn't remember enemy guns taking out the rotor. He doesn't remember the crash or fire. Until recently, he didn't want to.

For 46 years, "I just shut it out."

Yet he was aware, always, of his responsibility "to live an exemplary life." He owed it to those who died. He made it his mission "to never give up" and "try to leave something better behind."

For much of his career, he raised money for children's hospitals, including to build Hasbro, then did philanthropy consulting.

Now 65 and a novelist, he lives with his wife, Stephanie, and their Siamese cat, Toby, in a storybook house overlooking Plum Beach. The neighborhood, just south of the Jamestown Bridge approach, holds Slone in such high regard that two neighbors biked nearly 500 miles with him to Washington, D.C., and 22 others surprised him when they arrived at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Slone "has been a remarkable inspiration to everyone in this neighborhood," said Dr. James Ziegler, a pediatric cardiologist who lives around the corner. "He has a lot of disabilities that are at least partly a result of his exposure to Agent Orange."

The veteran copes with Parkinson's and has survived two cancers. He has lost most of his vision and part of a lung.

Knowing that his friend's aversion to thinking about that day conflicted with his desire to honor the men who died, Ziegler proposed a challenge: that they pedal from Plum Beach to the Wall, devoting one day to each soldier. For that day, at least, the man's name would be spoken by the cyclists.

They left Sept. 4 with Stephanie Slone, neighbor Coleman Wholean and a Facebook audience that grew to 1,000.

Day 1, Sunday. Sgt. Harold E. Sides, 20, of Dallas.

The first 75 miles is broken up by a ferry ride to Long Island. They honor Sides, leader of Slone's 75th Ranger Regiment Team 18. He was 30 days away from rejoining his wife and baby when he died.

Day 2, Monday. Raymond H. Apellido, 29, of Bakersfield, Calif.

Pedaling 45 miles, including through Manhattan, the bikers ride for the assistant team leader. Slone writes on his Facebook page, Ranger Team 1-8 Tour, that Apellido's "fierce appearance belied a gentle soul."

Day 3, Tuesday. Anthony J. Gallina, 18, of Maplewood, Mo.

With painful chafing, Slone wonders if he can continue. It's his 65th birthday. (Born in Alaska, he was the 10th of 15 children.) But they ride about 50 miles, defying "no bicycle" signs on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. Helpful winds from ex-Hurricane Hermine push them. Ziegler is surprised when Slone says six others died that day, and the group decides to honor them as well. Slone posted that Gallina "took ownership of a very smart dog named Roscoe" who could detect an enemy soldier from "the hundreds of Vietnamese who passed through our camp each day. Or so the legend goes."

Day 4, Wednesday. Albert M. Finn, 26, of Lansdale, Pa.; Larry G. Baldwin, 21, of Dothan, Ala.; Dan O. Felts, 20, of Flagstaff, Ariz., and William T. Dotson III, 22, of Dallas.

Through 90 miles of great N.J. scenery, the riders discuss the two chopper pilots and two gunners. Back home, Andy Kinnecom and others do online research.

Day 5, Thursday. Richard H. Stube, 24, of Helena, Mont.; and Michael T. Linville, 20, of Madison Heights, Mich.

With humidity and temperature both near 100, the 60 miles into Maryland are tough. Kinnecom briefs them about the Army unit on the ground that responded to the helicopter, which had crashed into a bomb crater containing 3 feet of water. Stube was a platoon leader who showed a photo of his wife and 18-month-old daughter to everyone he met. His wife was expecting their second. Linville, days away from marrying his high school sweetheart in Hawaii, dove into the water, which was on fire from the Huey's fuel, to pull bodies out.

Day 6, Friday. Glenn G. Ritchie Jr., 19, of Mount Pleasant, N.C.

About 70 miles to go. Slone posts: "I have thought often of contacting my company commander and lieutenant to ask them about September 20, 1970, but haven't seemed able to muster the strength." He describes Ritchie as "a gentle soul and a good soldier."

Day 7, Saturday. Dale "Doc" Gray, 20, of Mesa, Ariz.

Slone calls this "one of the most rewarding, emotional and powerful days of my life."

It is devoted to Gray, a medic who asked to join the missions behind enemy lines.

Slone and the other bikers spoke that morning with the former lieutenant, Roger Bergh, who lives in Georgia. Bergh witnessed the crash from a command helicopter high above the Rangers. Slone posted: "When my chopper was hit by enemy fire, it did a 360-degree turn and crashed into a bomb crater." Bergh's pilot descended fast. Despite protocol, Bergh and a captain got out. "The chopper was on its side, burning. He found me walking out of the bomb crater and secured me in his helicopter, evacuating me to a combat hospital. He and the captain remained on the ground, presumably surrounded.... A mortar round landing near Lt. Bergh left him with 39 pieces of shrapnel in his left side and the captain with one." Enemy fire killed Stube and Linville.

As Ziegler reported, Bergh was "happy to hear that Dave has lived such a glorious life" and been "loved by so many."

They biked to the Wall, where neighbors were waiting. Slone, overwhelmed, hugged each one. He touched the 11 names, which are together on the Wall.

A park volunteer had given Kinnecom a lapel pin, the last of those struck to honor Vietnam veterans. She told him the words to say when presenting it to Slone:

"On behalf of the United States, a grateful nation thanks and honors you."

dnaylor@providencejournal.com

©2016 The Providence Journal (Providence, R.I.)

Visit The Providence Journal at www.projo.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

