Vietnam veteran finds ancestor who escaped slavery, joined Union Army

Retired Lt. Col. James Walker didn’t know his military heritage when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

But Walker, an Austin High School teacher who has a passion for history and has written six books, knows how to look back in time and find the stories that matter.

"If you don't know where you're going, you don't know where you've been," he said in a recent interview at Austin, where he is the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor.

Walker served 11 months and 28 days in Vietnam and was well into his 24-year career with the Army before he ever heard the name Thomas Lane.

In fact, he was 39 when his elderly aunt casually mentioned an ancestor of his fought in “the war.” Unsure of which war she meant, he quickly ran through the list: the Korean War, World War II, World I, the Spanish-American War.

“Now I’m getting interested,” Walker recalled when his aunt confirmed it was the Civil War.

Initially skeptical, Walker was unable to find any record of a Thomas Lane serving in the war. He hit paydirt when his aunt recalled he may have gone by Thomas Green at the time.

Military records showed Corp. Thomas Green, Walker’s great-great grandfather, served in the Union Army and was captured by Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest at a place called Sulphur Creek.

It would take Walker another five years to track down the rest of the story. Records showed Lane was born a slave in Middleburg, Virginia. He was sold to a man named Green at a plantation in Dellrose, Tennessee.

On Christmas Eve, Lane ran away from the plantation and walked the 25 miles to Pulaski, Tennessee, where he joined the 111th U.S. Colored Infantry for the Union Army.

Walker speculates today that his ancestor’s sale to a man named Green accounts for the name change in military records.

“When he joined the Union, his last name was Green,” he said. “After the war, you could pick your own name, so he went back to Lane, which was probably also a slave name, but it was his first.”

Based on relatives’ accounts, Walker was able to find Lane’s grave in Dellrose. He overcame a fear of snakes to trek across a cornfield, finding a forgotten cemetery at its center.

One of the few stones still standing was a military stone that read “Thomas A. Lane, Co. A. 111 U.S. Colored Infantry.” Walker cleaned up the cemetery and placed an American flag on the grave in 1986.

That same year, Walker found the final piece of the puzzle while driving back after visiting relatives in Tennessee. He noticed a historical marker on the side of the road detailing the bloody battle at Sulphur Creek in Elkmont, in northern Limestone County.

Due to ship out to Somalia the next day, it was another six months before Walker could return to see the site of the battle for himself.

“I had been looking for it for more than five years, and it was right under my nose,” said Walker, a Tanner resident and Limestone County native.

The battle is well known to most locals. In an effort to disrupt Union supply lines, Forrest, a famed Confederate cavalry officer, rained cannon fire into the fort, killing more than 200 before the Union troops surrendered.

Forrest burned the train trestle the fort was supposed to protect and took the survivors prisoner before heading north with the Union Army in pursuit.

For Lane and other captured soldiers, it would not have been an easy time. They were marched to Tuscumbia, where they were transported by train to Mississippi, according to Walker.

There, the black soldiers were separated from the whites. The black soldiers would spend the rest of the war as slaves, forced to work building Confederate fortifications protecting Mobile.

“One private said they were forced to beat their own comrades,” Walker said.

Despite the poor treatment, Lane and other black soldiers captured by Forrest in Limestone County may have been lucky to be alive.

“I’m surprised that he didn’t shoot them, because that’s certainly what he did at Fort Pillow,” said Ron Fritze, professor of history and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Athens State University.

Earlier that year, troops under Forrest’s command gunned down hundreds of surrendering Union troops, most of them black, at Fort Pillow in Tennessee.

The white soldiers captured by Forrest were sent to a prisoner-of-war camp. They too may have been affected by the Confederate's unequal treatment of black prisoners.

The Confederate's desire not to release black soldiers in prisoner exchanges and the Union's insistence that they receive equal treatment caused the prisoner exchange system to break down near the end of the war, swelling the populations of prisoner-of-war camps, Fritze said.

Walker considers the actions of Lane and other black soldiers during the war an often overlooked tale of courage and heroism. He noted that Sgt. John Jackson, a black officer with the 110th Colored Infantry, earned a Purple Heart when Forrest took a Union fort in Athens the day before.

With gunshot wounds to his left shoulder, his left thigh and right hip, Jackson also made the march to Tuscumbia, Walker said. Lane survived the war and returned to Tennessee, where he eventually had 14 children.

“A lot of heroes were black Southerners,” Walker said.

As an African American, Walker has overcome racial discrimination in his lifetime. He is a 1963 graduate of Trinity High School, Limestone County’s former segregated black high school.

He has since written six books on heroes produced by the school and says he is saddened by the school’s closure with the integration of schools, noting Trinity students excelled despite having fewer resources.

“Trinity students earned five Purple Hearts and two bronze stars in Vietnam … ,” he said. “Trinity students are still serving 50 years after the school closed.”

In the 1970s, Walker was refused service at a restaurant in Virginia, and in 1980 he became perhaps the only black man to donate to the Ku Klux Klan.

Walker was traveling near Sand Mountain at the time and said KKK members were collecting donations on the side of the road. He demanded they accept his payment of 25 cents for a copy of the flyer they were handing out. His 4-year-old son was with him at the time.

“I wanted to show him there was no reason to be afraid,” Walker said, recalling the young KKK member’s hand was shaking when he handed him the flyer.

Walker still has the flyer today. It misspells “law and order” as “awl and order” in the first sentence.

For some in Limestone County, Walker’s research into his own family history is out of the ordinary. Wil Woodroof, president of the Limestone County NAACP, said he didn’t know until after he graduated from high school in 1973 that blacks had fought in the Civil War.

“We weren’t taught a whole lot of black history in our history classes,” he said.

Woodroof said he doesn’t personally care to be reminded of a time when the country went to war with itself over the enslavement of his ancestors.

“The pain of it all, a lot of people don’t like to think about it,” he said.

Walker doesn’t see it that way, arguing it's important to know one's own history to move forward.

"This country has come a long way," he said. "This is the greatest country in the world, and I've been to 24 countries."

