Veterans treated to new adventures in open cockpits

DECATUR, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — Bob Fallstrom was the local person to take a ride in the World War II- era biplane, when it first touched down in Decatur three years ago.

“He was an amazing man, an amazing representative of the veterans and the community,” said Darryl Fisher, president of Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, of the late Herald & Review community news editor.

Fisher spent his weekend taking military veterans for spins above the city to show his appreciation for them.

Robert J. Delaney came out on his 92nd birthday Saturday to see the plane, a 1944 Boeing Stearman, the same model he piloted while training to be a pilot in the Army Air Corps.

“That was the first one I flew,” said Delaney, of Decatur, who enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school in 1942.

Delaney was at the airport with his son Kelly, a chief master sergeant in the Illinois Air National Guard. He said his father encouraged him to join the Air Force in 1981. He has been serving since then, with 35 years in the Guard, Air Force Reserve or regular Air Force, during which he served eight overseas deployments, in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His father used to tell him stories of his training at air bases in California during World War II.

“He used to tell us how to do a barrel roll in this thing,” Kelly Delaney said, as he sat with his father near the bright blue-and-yellow vintage aircraft.

There was plenty of time for veterans to sit around and tell stories, as the biplane was grounded for a few hours, waiting for the cloud cover to dissipate for a legally required 1,000-foot ceiling in the sky.

Fisher presented local first responders with certificates of appreciation during a brief ceremony. A couple of Macon County sheriff's deputies, who were also military veterans, were scheduled to take their turns on the flights.

“We are humbled by the police officers and firefighters, who help us with the veterans,” Fisher said. “The support, the spirit in Decatur is amazing. This is awesome.”

Fisher grew up in a family of pilots, who were also involved in the business of senior housing. He began giving free flights to veterans in 2011. The nonprofit organization, staffed entirely by volunteers, has taken 2,000 veterans into the air throughout the nation. The group has three planes and five pilots.

Ron Clanton, a career Air Force veteran who retired in 1974, flew on an Ageless flight last year.

“It was a wonderful experience,” said Clanton, of Decatur, a mechanic who worked on numerous large aircraft, including C-130 and C-124 transports. “I'd never flown in an open cockpit. You get a great view of the city and it kind of takes you back to your old days.”

Clanton was present in support of his buddy, Robert Champion, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Champion, 82, said he was looking forward to flying out in the open.

“It will be an experience,” he said, adding he still enjoys adventures, including riding his motorcycle. “I haven't been in a small plane since 1974, then it was a five- or six-seater.”

Champion said he especially enjoyed being around the police officers and firefighters at the event. Several of them shook the hands of veterans and thanked them for their service.

Dick Lacy, who served in the Navy aboard the USS Strickland, a destroyer escort, said he never flew in a small plane.

“This will be my first adventure,” Lacy said. “I'm looking forward to it.”

He had plenty of adventures during the war and afterward, as Lacy's ship protected aircraft carriers from submarines in the Pacific Ocean, in the vicinity of Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Tinian and Guam.

One of the most challenging duties was when they encountered Japanese submarines after the war, some of which had crews that had not heard that hostilities had ended.

“When you saw them, you didn't depth charge them because the war was over, but you didn't want them shooting at you,” Lacy said.

Tyfanni Allen, area manager for Sport Clips, a national men's grooming company, traveled to Decatur from Belleville both days to take part in the events. The company logo is on the plane, because of its sponsorship of Ageless Aviation. Allen said her company supports military veterans.

“They did something great for our country,” Allen said. “Giving back is the least we can do.”

Fisher, who has encountered many veterans during his years working with seniors in his management and construction companies, is dedicated to giving something back to them. The plane he flew to Decatur was purchased by his grandfather, a Washington state wheat farmer and entrepreneur, in 1946.

“I grew up around seniors and airplanes,” Fisher said. “It's allowed me to take my passion for airplanes and seniors and put them together.”

