Veterans get help, support at Come All Who Are Thirsty
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 12, 2016
For Beth and Dwayne Harris, empowering veterans and their families is something they have always wanted to do, so in September 2013, they formed Come All Who Are Thirsty — a support group aimed to help veterans locally and nationally.
"First and foremost, we are trying to build a community of veterans, so veterans don't feel isolated," Dwayne Harris said. " ... In the second (part) of what we do is that we connect veterans to resources.
Whatever that might look like," he continued. "If they are in a financial situation, if they need a vehicle, if they need housing, if they need psychological help — (we're) just a resource that can help in other areas."
For more information about CAWAT, visit their website at www.comeallwhoarethirsty.org.
