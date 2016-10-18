Veteran's daughter: Sen. Johnson didn't do enough for her family

MADISON, Wis. — The daughter of an Army veteran who died after receiving care at a much-criticized U.S. Veterans Affairs hospital in Wisconsin is unhappy that Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson mentioned her family during a debate with Democratic challenger Russ Feingold.

Candace Delis said Tuesday that Johnson didn't do enough to help the family despite documents showing he pressed the VA to look into the death.

Delis' father, Thomas Baer, died after being moved from the Tomah VA Medical Center to a La Crosse hospital in 2015. Delis says Johnson didn't follow through on a promise to launch his own investigation after the inspector general didn't find Tomah staff at fault.

Johnson's campaign provided a letter he sent the VA soon after Baer's death asking for an examination of his treatment.

