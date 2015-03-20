Veteran pilot was inspired by heroes of WWI

ELLENDALE, N.D. (Tribune News Service) — Inspired by the war stories of Eddie Rickenbacker and Frank Luke and Billy Bishop, an Ellendale, N.D., man made it his mission to earn his wings and eventually became a fighter pilot in World War II.

John Wheelihan was hooked once he read about the exploits of the heroes of the first world war.

"Those were the aces of World War I, and it was pretty stupid to want to be a fighter pilot. I enlisted in the cadet program, then eight months later we were at war."

Wheelihan, about two weeks shy of 99, was commissioned as a pilot in September 1941.

Through his career in the Air Force, Wheelihan met the love of his life and was able to do what he loved. But there were a handful of times during which wartime action could have ended things early.

"I was sitting here the other day thinking about it, and there were about 10 incidents that if I didn't have a good guardian angel, I'd be dead. And I got a feeling that when I die, that guardian angel is going to have a hell of a big binge and wonder why I held around for so long," Wheelihan said from his chair in his rural, brick farmhouse, just a few miles outside of Ellendale.

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in spring 1940, Wheelihan took the opportunity to join the Air Force.

"They called up 5,400 kids across the nation, and I say kids because they were all between 20 and 26. You had to be in that age bracket. We took a physical for this area down in Fort Snelling (in Minnesota)," Wheelihan said.

The physical narrowed down the number of men who were able to go to an extensive training program.

After that, Wheelihan said, he endured 30 weeks of training in California and Texas, which siphoned down the number of Air Force prospects even more.

"So 1,600 of us started training, and the first 10 weeks was pretty rough. It got rid of a lot of them. By the time we graduated we had 970 out of the 1,600 that graduated. They weren't adapted to flying, I guess," Wheelihan said.

"When we graduated we got shipped out. They shipped us out to various units. We went to Selfridge Field (in Michigan) where we flew the B-39s off of grass with just seat belts, nothing else," he said. "I had the first hard helmet in the Air Force. I designed it myself. An instructor sat behind you, and he'd talk into this tube, and you could hear him."

Wheelihan saw his first wartime action when he was stationed at Ascension Island in the equatorial Atlantic Ocean waters.

"See in 1942, the Germans were very active out in the Atlantic. Most people don't realize that. They sunk a lot of stuff out on the East Coast and down in the Caribbean. So we went down to this Ascension Island to intercept planes. The planes came down here, and on the planes they had a signal. If they had the right signal and they were coming into Ascension, they could come in. If they didn't, we'd have to shoot them down," Wheelihan recalled.

"But all the planes that were used in the North African campaign came through the Ascension Island, which is a miserable damn spot. It's 39 square miles of just lava. The government gave me credit for 200 missions on the whole thing, and I was there for nine months. I didn't really care to go back. They didn't have water there, no wells. We got a five-gallon can of water every five days. That was nine months I went without a shower. You didn't want to shower in salt water because if you don't wash it off, it's not nice," he said.

During his time at Ascension Island, Wheelihan would go through simulated action training. While no one was actually shooting at him, Wheelihan would fly a plane loaded with ammunition as if he were encountering an enemy. As he went to land his plane after a simulated action exercise, his right strut on his plane snapped off. The strut held the plane's right wheel during landing. Wheelihan was forced to land on only two wheels.

"We landed at 130 mph, and the runway wasn't too exceptionally long. I knew if I went around I'd have enough airspeed when I landed and bellied in that I would lose my prop and the engine, so I just laid the wing down on that runway. It was a horrible noise," he said.

At the time, Wheelihan's unit was low on tires, so he made the decision to not use his brakes so as to not scuff up the tires on his plane.

"I ended up down where we gassed the planes next to a 4,000 gallon gasoline tanker, which I didn't hit. So I'm sitting there, watching the prop turning over at 800 revolutions per minute. To stop a P-39, you're suppose to choke them and not use the key, or if it's an emergency, you're supposed to use a key. I'm sitting here and I can't figure out if it's an emergency or not. But I did finally turn the key. The crew chief came tearing up in a Jeep with my spare strut, and said, 'You didn't scuff the other tire, did you kid?'. He was a lot more concerned with his tire than he was with me," Wheelihan said.

After the nine months, Wheelihan came back to the U.S. for a short time. In summer 1943, he was told to go Leavenworth in eastern Kansas.

"So I thought 'Jeez, what did they catch me on now?' Because Leavenworth is prison. Then I come to find out it's the headquarters for the general staff at command school, which was at the time the top school right after West Point. I don't know how come I got chosen for that, but it was a pretty big class," Wheelihan said.

He was one of the top 100 graduates at the end of the two-year course. After that, he went to Air Force staff school in Florida.

"Then I spent 30 days in the Pentagon, which was really brand new then. It's about the first year it was in operation. I was in there December of 1943 and January of 1944," he said.

It was at the Pentagon that Wheelihan met the love of his life, Clara May.

"While I was in the Pentagon, I went down to lunch one day and there was a good-looking girl there. She was just ahead of me in the line, and I said, 'Can I eat with you,' and she just snarled at me and said, 'Well it's a free country.' She was having a bad day. So normally, that wouldn't bother anybody, but weeks passed and she calmed down a bit. We went on a couple dates. Then I went overseas. But we talked over the phone once in awhile, and long distance was both expensive and not very good then. About seven years (after I met her), I picked the phone up one day, and she sounded pretty close and I asked her, 'Where are you?' And she said, 'Well I'm in Minneapolis.' And I asked her, 'Well what are you doing there?' And she said, 'I'm coming up to see you.' Of course I could meet the bus the next night, which I did. And she just loved North Dakota. She was from Washington, D.C., and a secretary to another secretary of state," Wheelihan said.

"I used to tease her about coming out and painting a barn. I had just built a barn after I got back. So I figured that was a safe tease. No secretary with a good-paying job in high heels is going to come out to the wilderness to paint a barn for someone she hardly knew, but she did. Tomorrow would've our 66 wedding anniversary," he said while visiting on Sept. 29.

Before Wheelihan met his future wife or built the barn on his family's farm in Ellendale, he was shipped overseas to Italy in January 1944 where he was the assistant supply officer for the 15th Fighter Command for 15 months.

During his time in Europe, Wheelihan had a number of close calls, including one where he was nearly killed by friendly fire while sitting in a makeshift hospital that was used as a school before the war.

"I had gotten an infection in my finger from an ingrown hair of all things, and we were moving the troops from Corsica to Italy, and I was flying a B17 as a transport. It kept getting bigger and bigger and sorer and sorer. Then one morning I woke up and I had red streaks going up my arm, and I didn't feel good in my armpit. So I checked into the hospital, and I had blood poisoning. I was in there for eight days, but that wasn't so bad, I was just in there for a sore finger for gosh sakes," Wheelihan said.

During that time, he said, the Americans would run an intruder plane up over German-occupied places and drop six to eight 500-pound bombs "just to harass them, something just to keep the Germans awake.

"Well, they were doing that one night in October when I was in the hospital, and it was a cold, raining night. We were in the ward, there was no heat. I had a navigator in the bed next to me, and we heard this B-24 start to spin," he said.

The B-24 was the plane carrying around 6,000 pounds of highly explosive bombs that night.

"I said, 'If he doesn't pull up pretty quick he's not going to make it.' And the navigator said, 'I don't think he's going to make it,' and he jumped out of bed and got under it. We thought the thing was coming straight down. I started to get out of bed, but it was cold and miserable, and I thought if that B-24 hits us with that load of bombs, whether I'm under the bed isn't going to make a bit of difference," Wheelihan said with a chuckle.

"It went straight down and hit about a block away with that load of bombs. That old stone school house waved. Some of the ceiling came down on us. All the windows blew out on us and shattered in the blast. I wasn't hurt — didn't get a scratch. But that was one of the darndest things that I had nothing to do with," he said.

September 1945 marked the end of Wheelihan's military career.

"I had planned on making the military my career, but I wanted a regular commission, not a reserve. In the spring of 1946, I got a telegram to go to Minneapolis to take my exam, but I was sowing wheat and I thought, 'Well what the hell, I'll wait a year.' I never got back. I spent 24 years in the Ready Reserve after I got home though," Wheelihan said.

He farmed the rest of his career just north of Ellendale.

Wheelihan captured many of his military stories along with others from his life in a book he wrote called "Not Required Reading: A Fighter Pilot's View of WWII."

Most of the friends Wheelihan made in the military are no longer around, with the exception of two. Both live more than 500 miles away, he said.

These days, Wheelihan reads magazines from his living room chair, which overlooks his backyard surrounded by a field. It's the same farm where Wheelihan was born and raised. Now, though, his family and friends tend to the crops.

Wheelihan enjoyed his time in the Air Force, and would recommend a career in the military to others.

"I would say it's going to be an adventure, it's going to be interesting, they have so much to gain. They can go to school and things are so much more technical. There are better accommodations. The bad thing is there are some pretty long deployments. But for a young person to spend (time) in the Air Force would be very educational and very interesting. And they would know more about what they wanted to do when they got out," he said.

