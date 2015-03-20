These young Sea Cadets gave up their Sunday morning to honor WWII veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Tribune News Service) — It was 11-year-old Parker Repka's dream of becoming a Navy SEAL that landed him in a Sea Cadet uniform cleaning the USS Columbia Memorial early Sunday morning.

"Now, it's either a Navy SEAL or a Navy fighter pilot," Repka said of his dream job.

Repka was one of 16 cadets from the Columbia (CL-56) Palmetto Division, recently rechristened in honor of the ship, who came out to clean the memorial.

The unit has been doing this for at least five years, according to its commanding officer Ensign Tina Brown. It gives the young men and women a chance to learn community service and leadership, Brown said.

Working alongside Repka as they used toothbrushes on the memorial was Michael "Mikey" Brown, the commanding officer's 12-year-old son. He joined the Sea Cadets almost three years ago because his father is a Navy man, he said, and he wasn't daunted by the Sunday-morning task.

"We just get a bunch of rags and start scrubbing top to bottom," he said.

Despite having to get up early on a weekend to make the trip, the cadets seemed to be in good humor as they cleaned the monument and cracked jokes with one another. Mikalah Parker, 14, said they've all forged a tight bond through the work they do together.

"I love them so much," she said. "We're just one big family."

Though cadets age out of the program after high school, it gives them structure moving forward in their lives, Tina Brown said. For some, it helps launch a military career. Michael Hovart, 18, is aiming to do just that as he applies to the U.S. Naval Academy.

"When you become a Sea Cadet, you're doing stuff that makes a difference in the community," Hovart said. "You're getting hands-on leadership experience -- and that's real leadership experience that's going to translate into the next stage of your life."

After cleaning, the cadets marched to the S.C. Confederate Relic Room to learn more about the WWII cruiser and the experiences of the men who served on her.

The youth also keep in touch with the USS Columbia Association, made up of veterans who served on the ship, said Joe Long, the unit's training officer. The cadets' parents remind their youngsters that some of the veterans were teenagers themselves when fighting the war, he said.

"These weren't alien people or legendary heroes, so much as people very much like them, who went into really difficult and dangerous situations and did their duty," Long said.