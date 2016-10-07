Suspect in disabled vet's death pleads not guilty to murder, taking benefits

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A former Great Falls man has denied killing a disabled veteran, hiding his body and stealing the man's disability benefits.

The Great Falls Tribune reported that 22-year-old Brandon Lee Craft pleaded not guilty Thursday to deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and an exploitation charge.

Craft is charged with shooting 28-year-old Adam Petzack in February, burying his body on Craft's former rental property, pawning the gun and selling his truck. Court records say Craft told investigators where they could find Petzack's remains, which were recovered in August.

Craft and his wife Katelyn also are charged with stealing Petzack's Veteran's Affairs benefits, which continued to be deposited into his bank account. Katelyn Craft pleaded not guilty to the exploitation charge last month.

Brandon Craft's trial is set for Feb. 13 before District Judge Elizabeth Best.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune

