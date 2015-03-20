Surgery problems at Fayetteville VA cited in inspection report

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The Fayetteville VA failed to perform adequate evaluations of patients prior to surgeries, did not review deaths within 30 days of operations and had to delay or cancel procedures due to a lack of medical instruments, according to investigators.

Surgical concerns at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center were outlined in a health care inspection released Friday by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

The inspection and review of the Fayetteville VA was conducted between late 2014 and early 2015, according to the report. It was spurred by anonymous allegations sent to the VA, The Fayetteville Observer and then-Sen. Kay Hagan.

Those allegations included unfair and unsafe practices within the Fayetteville VA's Department of Surgery. They were outlined in the letter signed by "concerned surgical staff" and mailed in the fall of 2014.

The letter said practices within the VA were "discriminatory and have placed our veterans at risk for delayed care and increased surgical complications."

But the VA OIG report could only substantiate some of the allegations. The OIG report found that:

Medicine and anesthesia providers did not perform adequate preoperative evaluations on some patients, leading to surgical delays and cancellations.

Prior to September 2014, the hospital did not review, as required, patient deaths occurring within 30 days of surgery.

A gynecological procedure had to be stopped mid-surgery because of a lack of instruments.

Investigators did not substantiate claims that a surgical technician placed in charge of operating room scheduling bypassed nursing and anesthesia services, that surgical complication rates exceeded 30 percent and that the chief of surgery improperly awarded a contract for new lights and monitors.

The OIG report also states that investigators were not able to substantiate an allegation that inadequate evaluations increased surgical complications.

According to the report, the Fayetteville VA has addressed or is addressing the concerns outlined in the OIG report.

The VA has hired additional staff, realigned positions and provided training to address the issues.

The Fayetteville VA's operating room is being renovated, with Womack Army Medical Center hosting the procedures through a partnership between the two hospitals.

In response to the investigation, North Carolina's senators issued a joint statement.

Sen. Thom Tillis said changes in senior staff at the Fayetteville VA have led to an improvement in some patient services, but said the report was still disturbing.

"Taking care of those who bore the battle is the most solemn duty of the United States government and it is troubling that any hospital has to be reminded to have adequate pre-operative evaluations and sufficient equipment on hand to perform surgeries," Tillis said. "It should not take an outside agency to remind any caregiver of those basic medical practices."

Sen. Richard Burr said the report confirms "the sad news that many of our veterans are still receiving inadequate care at VA facilities."

"Veterans must have greater access to quality health care where they live, when they need it," he said. "Today's report affirms once again that many VA facilities still fall woefully short. This is unacceptable. Our nation's veterans expect and deserve better than this."

The Inspector General investigation took place between October 2014 and April 2015 and included a February site visit, according to the report.

It was based on numerous interviews with Fayetteville VA staff and a review of hospital documents.

During the investigation, officials said they learned of ongoing issues concerning the availability of surgical supplies and instruments.

In the above gynecological procedure, the patient was anesthetized for more than an hour before the procedure was stopped because officials could not locate a needed fluid management system. This occurred even though a pre-procedure checklist indicated the special equipment was available.

The patient had to have the surgery at another hospital, according to the report.

"This incident is one example of what we found to be ongoing problems with provision of necessary surgical supplies and instruments," investigators wrote.

During the investigation, officials found several other instances of issues with surgical equipment that held a potential for causing patient harm. They included speculums with rust on them, damaged forceps, supposedly sterile orthopedic screws with pinholes in the package that were not properly re-sterilized prior to use, improperly assembled instrument trays, instruments that weren't cleaned and sterilized in a timely manner and malfunctioning equipment used for electrocautery of a tubal ligation.

To fix the issue, investigators said the Fayetteville VA began twice-daily huddles with surgical staff to ensure instruments were available for scheduled procedures ahead of each day. The VA also reorganized the storage area for its surgical supplies.

Among the unsubstantiated claims, inspectors said they found no proof that surgical residents' complication rates exceeded 30 percent. Instead, they said data showed complication rates averaged less than 5 percent, below the national rates.

Investigators also found no irregularities in a contract awarded to install lights and monitors in the operating room. Instead, investigators said the chief of surgery, accused of improperly awarding the contract, did not have a hand in the contract, which was approved before his arrival at the Fayetteville VA.

Investigators found that a higher VA headquarters approved the contract after an appropriate competitive bidding process.

