Students gain new perspective, respect for World War II veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Kelzie Wilburn, 15, only knew a few things about World War II before class Friday at Jack Britt High School.

The war was one of the nation's largest and deadliest conflicts. And with that, sacrifices were made.

She looked at photographs of women working on assembly lines while the men piloted airplanes during her advancement placement U.S. History class.

She watched a video of five World War II veterans, who live in the Cape Fear region, share their stories on training, preparing to fight and what happened during the conflict - which one described as "going to hell and back."

Wilburn found herself gaining a new perspective within a few minutes.

"Seeing them talk about it, it says a lot," the sophomore said. A great-uncle who died before she was born served in the war. He had stories she never heard.

"Showing these videos puts a face to the cause, and listening to these vets talk, it was tough and hard," she said.

Friday's lecture included a video of veterans stories read by children as part of Operation Lives Forever, a campaign and educational program focused on teaching students about World War II and in doing so, charging them with keeping the history alive.

Students in grades fifth through 11th across Cumberland County this week have also heard special announcements about the war, and the spirit of endurance it instilled in Americans at home and overseas. The lesson also coincided with the upcoming Heroes Homecoming IV celebration slated for Nov. 3-6, honoring the heroism during the war and people of the area called the "Greatest Generation."

But Kelzie's teacher, Melanie Myrtle, wanted the class to do more than just remember rousing speeches of unity from former president Franklin D. Roosevelt during the war.

"And the veterans all have unique stories to tell," Myrtle said. "Their legacy and traditions, we can't learn just from a text book."

During the lesson, students watched clips of soldiers rushing the beaches of Normandy, France, while others carried their wounded comrades on stretchers. The images included American flags draped across caskets.

John Meroski, president and CEO of the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, visited the class. He told students up to 490 veterans from World War II die each day.

He compared the figure to how many students attend Jack Britt High - which is nearly 2,000.

"If that happened in your school, you'd all be gone in a week," Meroski said.

The class remained silent.

"I'm sure you'd want to leave a legacy behind and here, we have the Greatest Generation and an opportunity to capture that and carry that message. Help us keep this alive."

During the last 20 minutes of class, Myrtle made sure every student had a pen or pencil and a sheet of paper. She wanted them to write "Thank you" cards to local veterans.

Justin Kerrick, 16, wrote two words on the first page of his card: Thank you.

"The first-hand accounts made me realize the sacrifices of this generation, and it's inspired me as to how I should live my life," Justin said, noting his father retired from the Army. "I want to live how they lived by hard work, perseverance and not being wasteful."

Across the room, Kelzie began drawing a star on a blue sheet of paper. The words on her card were sure to come later.

"Listening to the vets talk, they had no regrets and were proud of what they did for their country," Kelzie said. "For them to put millions of other people's lives ahead of them so they can sleep at night, it's eye-opening."

