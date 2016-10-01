State to honor 7 military heroes from New York
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2016
ALBANY, N.Y. — A Civil War hero from Scotland and six New York-born soldiers who died while serving in the military are being honored by the state.
A portion of a state highway and two Binghamton city streets are to be dubbed the Col. David Ireland Memorial Highway in honor of the Scotsman, who helped the Union win the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.
Roadways in the Hudson Valley will be renamed to honor Army Capt. Clayton Carpenter, Private First Class Douglas Cordo, and Marine Corporal James Jackowski.
Also to be feted with memorial highways are Marine Corporal Nicholas Uzenski of the Mohawk Valley and Private First Class Duane Scott of western New York. Sgt. Kevin White will have a Chautauqua County bridge south of Buffalo named in his honor.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
USMC policy: Recruits threatening suicide should 'immediately' be evaluated
US, Russia seal Syria cease-fire, new military partnership
DODEA mandates flu vaccine for all students starting this school year
From petty cases to tragic, Afghanistan's attorney general pushes justice for ordinary citizens
Duterte: Upcoming US-Philippines war games will be last
As election day draws near, it's worth noting that greater percentage of vets vote than civilians