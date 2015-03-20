State must pay legal fees of ex-Mo. veterans ombudsman who sued for discrimination

JEFFERSON CITY (Tribune News Service) — The state is on the hook for an additional $900,000 awarded to a former Missouri veterans ombudsman who won a sexual and age discrimination lawsuit against the state in July.

As first reported by The Kansas City Star, a judge ruled last week that the state owes Pat Rowe Kerr the money she paid to bring her case forward, compensating her attorneys’ fees. The same judge also denied that state’s motion for a new trial.

She was already awarded $1.3 million in actual damages and $1.6 million in punitive damages. A Post-Dispatch review of recent payouts from the state’s legal fund showed Kerr’s award being the largest since 2013.

Kerr was 56 when she was fired from her position as the Missouri Veteran Commission’s senior advisor of veterans’ outreach. She sued on the grounds that she lost her job because her boss, Larry Kay – who is still serving as the commission’s director – has a problem with older, successful women.

For his part, Kay argued he fired Kerr because of budget cuts that put stress on the commission during the Great Recession.

After the trial, Kay was placed on a paid leave of absence, but in a closed-door meeting, thecommission reinstated him as director less than three weeks later. One senator on the commission called for his resignation, and the labor union representing Missouri’s state workers implored Gov. Jay Nixon to step in.

“I leave it to that commission to make their choices about personnel,” Nixon said while speaking to reporters at the state fair in August. “I think they have more information than anyone else does.”

