Remains of central NY soldier killed in 1950 identified
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 28, 2016
FULTON, N.Y. — U.S. military officials say the remains of an American soldier from central New York have been identified more than 65 years after he was killed in the Korean War.
The Pentagon announced Friday that the remains of Cpl. Joseph Trepasso will be returned to his family for burial with full military honors on Nov. 5 in his hometown of Fulton in Oswego County.
The 20-year-old Trepasso was serving in the Army's 7th Infantry Division when his unit came under attack by Chinese forces near North Korea's Chosin Reservoir in November 1950. He was listed as missing in action but the Army later learned he was killed in action Dec. 1, 1950.
Trepasso's remains weren't recovered until 2001. Military scientists used DNA samples provided by a brother and a nephew to identify his remains.
