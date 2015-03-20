Purple Heart Memorial Highway dedicated in Georgia

DAWSON, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — A dedication that had been a long time coming became a reality Wednesday when the stretch of Highway 520 running from Dougherty County to Chattahoochee County was officially dubbed the Purple Heart Memorial Highway.

A dedication ceremony was held at the Veterans Monument in Dawson. Among those on hand to mark the occasion were state Reps. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, and Darrel Ealum, D-Albany, along with state Sen. Freddie Powell-Sims, D-Dawson.

Ann Garner from the United States Daughters of 1812, who was among those instrumental in making the dedication a reality, served as Wednesday’s mistress of ceremonies.

“For many years, I fought for this to be a reality,” she said.

Ealum had to struggle to hold back his emotions while recalling his twin brother, who died in Vietnam in 1968, something his family had a difficult time recovering from.

“He charged into combat like everyone else we are dedicating this highway to,” Ealum said.

Sims’ father served in the Army during World War II, so there is a personal connection for the Dawson senator as well.

“I appreciate so much what he did as an armed forces person, and (so did) all of you in the audience,” she said shortly before the unveiling of the highway’s road marker. “You have given so much, and you still do.

“(We should) continue to honor those who serve this great nation.”

Greene said that Garner, who put her own financial resources into the signs, was his inspiration for helping push the resolution allowing the dedication to move forward.

While thanking Sims and Ealum for their support, he also spoke of how the highway represents those who have made a commitment to upholding ideals they consider to be greater than themselves.

“This is a day we should always hold in our hearts,” he said.

Garner initially trained as a Marine before ultimately transitioning into the National Guard. Her late husband, Willie Garner, served overseas in the military.

“He was a warrior, he was a patriot,” she said

Garner, who also has a grandson in the Air Force, said it became her “warriors heart mission” to make the dedication a reality.

“It means that so many U.S. citizens will be remembered,” she said.

Representatives of Albany State University’s ROTC program presented the colors, and an invocation was given by Dawson Baptist Church Associate Pastor and Youth Minister Chance Belk. The prayer of dedication was given by the Rev. Willard O. Weston.

Dawson Police Chief Charlie Whitehead, Tim Christy and Mike Barry, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, also participated in the program.

Since 1932, more than 1.7 million Purple Heart medals have been awarded to the nation’s service members wounded or lost in combat.

