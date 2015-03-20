Potential developer touts new proposal for Fort Howard VA redevelopment

BALTIMORE (Tribune News Service) — A Baltimore developer with experience in historic renovations may be the next company to try to redevelop the shuttered Fort Howard VA hospital in eastern Baltimore County.

Samuel K. Himmelrich Jr. of Himmelrich Associates, said Wednesday his company is considering a partnership with developer Timothy Munshell, who holds a 75-year lease on the Veterans Affairs property but has been unable to move his development plans forward.

Himmelrich presented a concept plan for about 400 new homes on the property to a skeptical crowd at a meeting of the North Point Peninsula Council on Wednesday night.

He did not disclose terms of a potential deal with Munshell and said there's no timeline for making a decision. Munshell did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Under the proposal Himmelrich discussed, the old hospital building, which closed in 2002, would be converted into residences, possibly for seniors, he said. He said he would also restore historic homes on the property and build new single-family homes and townhouses.

Sales and rentals of the homes would be veteran-preferred, meaning they would be marketed first to veterans, he said. The development would include a 50-unit facility for veterans at risk of becoming homeless — a requirement of the lease agreement with the VA.

Himmelrich Associates has redeveloped several historic properties in Baltimore, including turning the former Montgomery Ward catalog warehouse in southwest Baltimore into the Montgomery Park office building, and transforming a London Fog facility along the Jones Falls into Meadow Mill, which includes offices, an athletic club and a restaurant.

Several residents at the North Point meeting said the property should be redeveloped solely for the benefit of veterans, while others said Himmelrich's plan seemed more acceptable than an earlier proposal from Munshell that proposed 1,375 housing units, a hotel, retail shops and offices.

If Himmelrich and Munshell move forward, they would need action from the Baltimore County Council. Councilman Todd Crandell recently changed the zoning on the land during the countywide zoning review process to a classification that allows one home per acre. A redevelopment project likely would need approval from the council to proceed as a planned-unit development — a process that grants flexible zoning in exchange for a perceived benefit to the community.

Crandell, a Dundalk Republican, said he has met with Himmelrich but declined to discuss the merits of the project publicly until hearing from his constituents.

The Fort Howard property -- about 100 acres on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay -- has a long military history. British troops landed there during the War of 1812 before marching on to Baltimore. Later, it was an Army installation nicknamed the "bull at Baltimore's gate."

The VA opened the inpatient hospital in 1943. After the hospital closed in 2002, an outpatient clinic operated until earlier this year.

The property is now largely abandoned, and Munshell has been cited by the county for not adequately protecting the structures from catching fire.

