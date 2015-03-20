Pennsylvania retreat for veterans approved, with conditions

GREENSBURG, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — Ligonier Township supervisors Tuesday granted permission for the Patriot Hills organization to operate a retreat for veterans and their families at a residence along Youngstown Ridge Road. But they set conditions for the facility that would not allow for special activities on the grounds if they involve people not staying there as overnight guests.

That ruling would seem to preclude part of the stated intent for the 52-acre property and three-story home, owned by John and Terri Hughes. Terri Hughes has expressed a desire to have guests mingle with others during weekend gatherings.

James Andrews, who previously told the supervisors he has agreed to serve as the retreat's volunteer director of administration, said Patriot Hills also wants to offer guests the ability to interact with local professionals to “engage in personal growth and development workshops.”

He said the facility's goal would be to offer veterans and their families “respite, recreation and reflection” as well as “information and skills to improve their family life and reintegration into civilian life.”

Terri Hughes said she was disappointed by the condition included in the supervisors' motion — which approved the retreat as a conditional use in the local agricultural zone, under the definition of a bed and breakfast.

“I'm kind of at a loss,” Hughes said. “I don't know where we'll go from here.”

Township solicitor Michael Korns recommended setting an additional condition that requires the operation to comply with all state, federal and local laws — in particular, state sanitary sewage laws.

He said the retreat must comply with the township zoning ordinance's other criteria for a bed and breakfast — that it have no more than five guest rooms, that no cooking facilities be provided in individual rooms and that parking spaces not be located in the front yard.

Patriot Hills representatives have said those provisions shouldn't pose a problem in operating the retreat. They've said they intend to serve catered meals to guests.

Korns, who had yet to send a formal opinion of the supervisors' ruling to the applicants, noted the decision ultimately can be appealed to the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

He suggested that approval of special activities at the retreat could be considered, but not under the provisions of a bed and breakfast. He said such approval could be sought under a clause in the zoning ordinance pertaining to “uses specifically not listed.” That use, he explained, would have to be sought through application to the township zoning hearing board.

In an email Tuesday evening, Cranberry attorney John Bench, who has represented the Hugheses and Patriot Hills in seeking approval for the retreat, said he couldn't speculate “on the potential impact of any conditions of the approval until I review the board's written decision, and the provisions of the zoning ordinance it cites.”

Hughes expressed frustration, noting the application initially was filed before the zoning hearing board, with a “group home” the closest listed category for the retreat. “They were forcing us into a group home, but it's really not a group home,” she said.

Bench said he recommended withdrawing that application for a variance, “which is a very difficult standard to meet,” and applying instead for permission as a bed and breakfast.

