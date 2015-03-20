Peaceful warrior: Retired PR pro, '60s protester now champions veterans' causes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Tribune News Service) — Kyla Thompson has never been one to shy away from a crisis or a cause she deems worthwhile, from 1960s-era protests to pioneering efforts to help military veterans.

For the latter, she has a stalwart ally in her husband of 36 years, Roger Thompson, an Army veteran who served 2½ years in Vietnam. Together they have made provisions to help extend education benefits for veterans, raised money to establish a program to house homeless veterans and more recently secured financial backing to extend a pro-bono dental program to provide those services to women veterans.

“She is a real go-getter. She puts her heart and soul into her projects,” said long-term friend Dorothy Rainosek, co-owner of the Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants, who served with Thompson on the University of New Mexico Foundation board and worked with her to launch the Veterans Heading Home program.

Unlike many people who champion veterans causes, Thompson doesn’t come from a military background. She was born and raised on a large sheep, cattle and horse ranch in the tiny Lea County community of Maljamar, between Artesia and Hobbs. She still has the southeastern New Mexico twang, and a ready laugh.

‘Found my voice’

While at UNM during the 1960s she became, in her own words, “a radicalized protester.”

“I tell people I had three posters in my closet, one on women’s lib, one against Vietnam, the other was civil rights. Whatever was going that day, I’d grab the poster and go out and protest,” Thompson said. “I kind of found my voice during an incredible time in our country. When you look back at it, it was like – wow!”

She landed a job as public relations and marketing director for the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver. It was there, in 1978, that she had her first exposure to the world of crisis management.

James Todd, a pediatrician at the hospital, ventured that his department might have something newsworthy, a new disease they had named “toxic shock syndrome.” Thompson thought it was worth holding a press conference.

“Well boom! It went worldwide,” she said. “I was overwhelmed. I had reporters all over.”

Toxic shock syndrome, a potentially fatal illness, was first associated with young women using tampons, including Rely, a new “super-absorbent” tampon marketed by Proctor & Gamble.

Thompson said the crisis team Proctor & Gamble sent to Denver to work with her during the episode taught her a lot.

‘Tell the truth’

She also credits her parents for her crisis management skills.

“I was raised by very practical parents that never panicked, kept calm and had real logic and I kind of treated everything like that,” she said.

When handling tough situations for clients, her motto has been, “tell the truth, tell it quick and tell it yourself.”

Thompson returned to New Mexico in 1999 to be closer to her elderly mother. Soon after, she was asked by families of those murdered and injured at Columbine High School to provide public relations counsel and represent them to the media.

She retired in 2012 and decided to just wait and see what fate brought next.

“I would advise anyone to do that,” Thompson said.

It didn’t take long. She and her husband became concerned by the experience of veterans returning from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq suffering from PTSD.

The couple gave to national organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project and also “adopted” a young veteran, helping support him financially.

‘Make a difference’

At a panel discussion arranged by the International Women’s Forum, a professional women’s organization, she heard retired Lt. Col. Patricia Gaston, president of Women Veterans, talk about veterans’ transportation and housing needs.

“It really opened my eyes,” she said.

Through Rainosek, she set up a meeting with Mayor Richard Berry, hoping he would champion the cause for homeless veterans. Berry agreed that housing veterans could be a component of the nonprofit Heading Home project the city initiated in 2011. He challenged them to raise $80,000 to start the program.

Thompson enlisted the help of Thelma Domenici, sister of former Sen. Pete Domenici, and gallery owner Mary Ann Weems. The latter dedicated the fall 2014 Weems Art Festival to veterans and gave a check for $28,200.

“She (Thompson) is a great motivator. You never want to say no to Kyla,” Weems said.

They met the mayor’s fundraising target and $20,000 contribution from Sandia National Laboratories brought the total raised to $100,000.

The program, Veterans Heading Home, has helped secure housing for dozens of veterans since it started in late 2014.

More recently, Thompson worked with Gaston and the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation to expand the organization’s Donated Dental Services program to provide services to low-income women veterans. Thompson used her fundraising skills to get a commitment of $18,000 from New Mexico Beverage Association to cover the cost of case managers, lab fees and materials for those who receive care donated by dentists.

Another Thompson effort is her “Purse Brigade,” soliciting donations of purses filled with hygiene items that will be given to women veterans at a Stand Down event this fall where homeless veterans receive donations and services.

“I really feel that people can just individually do things and make a difference and that’s what my husband and I have proved,” Thompson said.

