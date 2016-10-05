Official says Phoenix VA Health Care System has improved

PHOENIX — A top official in the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says significant progress has been made at the agency's Phoenix hospital, despite another report raising questions about the quality of care.

VA Undersecretary for Health David Shulkin addressed the review Wednesday while introducing a newly appointed director for the Phoenix VA Health Care System.

The VA Inspector General's report, which was released Tuesday, found Phoenix VA staff inappropriately canceled medical consults that possibly contributed to the death of one veteran.

Shulkin acknowledged more needs to be done.

He says more medical staff and a less archaic appointment scheduling system are needed.

The Phoenix system was at the center of a national scandal in 2014 when Veterans Affairs internal investigations identified 35 veterans who died while awaiting care.

