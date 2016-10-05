Official says Phoenix VA Health Care System has improved
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 5, 2016
PHOENIX — A top official in the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says significant progress has been made at the agency's Phoenix hospital, despite another report raising questions about the quality of care.
VA Undersecretary for Health David Shulkin addressed the review Wednesday while introducing a newly appointed director for the Phoenix VA Health Care System.
The VA Inspector General's report, which was released Tuesday, found Phoenix VA staff inappropriately canceled medical consults that possibly contributed to the death of one veteran.
Shulkin acknowledged more needs to be done.
He says more medical staff and a less archaic appointment scheduling system are needed.
The Phoenix system was at the center of a national scandal in 2014 when Veterans Affairs internal investigations identified 35 veterans who died while awaiting care.
David Shulkin, undersecretary of health for the Department of Veterans Affairs, at a House hearing in February, 2016. IBM's supercomputer Watson, known for its "Jeopardy" prowess, is teaming up with the VA in a bid to revolutionize cancer care for veterans. Shulkin said physicians will feed tumor information to the computer and, "within a matter of hours, we will be able to get an individual interpretation that allows doctors to make the very best treatment decisions."
