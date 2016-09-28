New veterans cemetery in Omaha opens with memorial service

Saundra Rosberg holds a photograph of her husband, Petty Officer 1st Class, Russell Rosberg, along with the American flag she was presented as the new Omaha National Cemetery held its first burials of four veterans with full honors during a single ceremony in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

OMAHA, Neb. — A new national cemetery for veterans in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa has opened with a service for four men who had served the U.S. in the military.

The ashes of the four veterans were buried with full military honors at the new Omaha National Cemetery. One deceased military member was chosen from each service branch.

Those veterans included Marine Cpl. John "Frank" Ernst of Omaha, Army Spc. Michael Brabec of Fremont, Air Force Sgt. James Edgell of Council Bluffs and Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Rosberg of Omaha.

Cemetery director Cindy Van Bibber said at the ceremony that the headstones will represent the veterans' sacrifices.

Van Bibber said families have sent requests for more than 220 deceased veterans to be buried in the cemetery.

