New American Legion national commander visiting Kansas posts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (Tribune News Service) — Charlie Schmidt got to know members of American Legion Lysle Rishel Post 68 by walking with them Monday.

As national commander of the American Legion, Schmidt, from Hines, Oregon, went for a mile-long walk with local veterans, Auxiliary members and Sons of the American Legion. Then he was escorted by flag-flying American Legion Riders on motorcycles to Post 68, where he spent more time getting acquainted.

“I wanted to go where the rubber meets the road,” said Schmidt. “Where the people are.”

Though he only walked in Hutchinson, Schmidt, a highly-decorated Vietnam veteran, hit the ground running on Sept. 1 when he became the national commander during the 98th American Legion National Convention.

Schmidt will visit 14 posts in Kansas through Wednesday. He then heads to New Hampshire for another three-day visit. By the time his term is up next September, he plans to have visited posts in every state and Puerto Rico. Before the end of 2016 he is scheduled to visit Vietnam, the Philippines and Guam. Plus, he will be in Hawaii on Dec. 7 for the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

In January he will attend the inauguration of the next president of the United States and also will be at the inaugural ball. It doesn’t matter who wins the election, said Dirk Levy, aide to the national commander, who travels with Schmidt.

“It’s our commander in chief,” Levy said. Schmidt will also spend time lobbying Congress, advocating for veterans.

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 after the end of World War I. Its focus was on service to veterans, service members and communities. The four pillars of the organization remain the same today: veterans’ affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth.

Caring for veterans

A recruiter talked Schmidt into joining the military. He told him he’d be cared for his entire life. Meanwhile, when he was home on leave, his older brother encouraged him to join the American Legion. He told Charlie they would take care of him after his service. Schmidt replied the military was going to take care of him.

But when he retired from the service, he tried to get some medical help and was told the military couldn’t help him. He needed to go to the Veterans Administration.

“My brother did me a great service,” Schmidt said. He remains grateful he convinced him to join the American Legion.

Moving forward

“Carry the legacy forward. We have a responsibility,” Schmidt said during his luncheon speech. “We are stakeholders in the American Legion. We all have something to contribute.”

Schmidt mentioned meeting a young girl who was grateful she had gone to Girls State. It’s an American Legion program in which local high school girls have their way paid by their local Legion post to attend a weeklong camp at the University of Kansas learning about government. The girl was then elected to Girls Nation.

That was an example of how, on the local level, the American Legion makes good things happen, Schmidt said.

Currently, the American Legion has 2.2 million members, but that is out of a population of 20 million veterans. Schmidt challenged those in the room to sign up new members and advance the legacy.

“It’s a very big honor to have him visit our post,” said Jeremy Ehart, first vice commander of Post 68. At 36, Ehart is one of the youngest members of the local post. He said he wishes other young members of the military would join the American Legion.

“The purpose is to raise awareness for veterans,” said Ehart, who was critically wounded while serving in the Marines. “We want to get everyone’s attention that we need support after we are done with our service.”

Ehart said that, sadly, there is a stigma that the American Legion is about older people who play bingo and sit around drinking beer. He hopes to see that change.

