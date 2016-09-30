Michigan man digs up late Army general's graduation ring

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A graduation ring belonging to a World War II Army general who died six years ago has been found and returned to his family in East Lansing.

The family heirloom, which had belonged to Miller Osborne Perry, was found Sunday morning. John Wallace III, the owner of Perry's former home, spotted a band of metal shining up from dirt while he raked the front yard, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The inscription on the ring indicated it belonged to a 1931 graduate of West Point, the U.S. military academy. Part of a name, "Miller Osborne," is etched on the inside of the band, with its last name worn away. Perry and his wife were the only previous owners of the home.

Susie Perry, Miller Osborne Perry's daughter, said her father lost the ring at least 35 years ago while doing yard work.

"It was amazing that they found it. It was under some mulch. I would mulch out there periodically and rake but I never saw it," Perry said.

She said the ring meant so much to her father that he had a replacement ring made after he lost his. Perry donated her father's replacement ring to West Point for a tradition where rings of former cadets are melted down and used to make new rings, this tradition is called "ring melt." Perry hopes to donate the found ring to West Point as well, for her father's memory to live on once more.

Miller Osborne Perry died in 2010 at age 102.

