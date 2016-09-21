Metro station to get pedestrian underpass to Walter Reed medical center
September 21, 2016
BETHESDA, Md. — Officials are planning to build a new pedestrian underpass so medical staffers and veterans in Bethesda will have an easier and safer way to get from a Metro station to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the coming years.
WTOP-FM reports that $110 million in federal funding is going toward the project so veterans would no longer have to cross the busy Rockville pike while traveling between the Medical Center Metro station and Walter Reed. The number of pedestrians currently using that route has more than doubled since the center moved to Bethesda.
The project is expected to begin in mid-2017 and be completed by late 2020.
The money will also pay for the construction of high-speed elevators at each end of the pedestrian access route.
