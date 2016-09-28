Man gets prison in $113M veteran-owned company scheme
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2016
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man will serve more than a year in prison in a scheme that recruited disabled veterans as straw owners of a construction company to receive federal contracts worth millions.
David Gorski, of Chelmsford, was also fined $1 million by a federal judge on Tuesday. A jury in June convicted Gorski of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the government.
Prosecutors say that from 2006 to 2010, Gorski's former company, Legion Construction, submitted numerous bids to the Army, Navy and Department of Veterans Affairs falsely indicating two veterans had leading roles in the business.
Prosecutors say the company acquired more than $113 million in contracts and Gorski pocketed $6.4 million.
Gorski's attorney argued her client was misled by lawyers who helped him structure the company's management and ownership.
