Latino Chamber of Commerce in Colorado honors Army veterans

PUEBLO, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — From the devastation of Hiroshima to battlefields in Europe, Vietnam and Iraq, they willingly served.

And Thursday, Army veterans Henry Hernandez, Jose R. Mascarenas, Christopher Robles, Joe Rodriguez Jr. and Pete Sanchez were honored for their service and sacrifice at the second Latino Veterans Profiles in Courage awards ceremony.

Presented by the Latino Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with National Hispanic Heritage Month, the ceremony recognized, on a local level, the vast contributions Latinos have made to American military service, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

“These are gentlemen who sacrificed for the betterment of this nation, often at great discomfort and personal risk,” said retired Air Force Col. Juan Moreno III, the evening’s guest speaker. “Although it’s often downplayed or forgotten, our contribution cannot be denied.”

Honored posthumously were two decorated combat veterans of World War II, Hernandez and Mascarenas.

In her nomination letter, Mascarenas’ daughter Yolanda Huskey wrote, “My father was a man of few words, proud to have served his country.

“And he once told me, ‘I walked through the fields of France following General Patton. It was a long, hard walk, full of hardships that continued until we arrived at our destination.’ ” Kathleen Javaneau said her father Hernandez saw fierce combat in the Philippines — “months and months of life-threatening dangers” in horrific fighting conditions — and later was part of the occupation forces in Japan, where he operated a bulldozer in the effort to clean up a bombed-out Hiroshima.

Rodriguez, who served as a cook with the 251st Replacement Company in WWII’s waning months, is well-known for his instrumental role in establishing the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team, which continues to perform as many as 120 military honor guard services every year.

During his 32 years of service, Robles, a sergeant major, served both here (Fort Carson, Washington, D.C.) and abroad, with tours in Iraq, Germany and Korea.

A graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Robles was awarded many honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters and the Bronze Star.

Praised as a great family man, Robles remains active with various local veterans service organizations.

In introducing Sanchez, his son Jude Sanchez said, “Our dad would tell us that one of the most painful periods in his life turned out to be one of the most powerful, life-changing experiences.”

Drafted at 19, Sanchez saw heavy combat during the Vietnam War, “witnessing a number of atrocities that years later would change his life forever.”

Despite suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions that led to classification as a 100 percent disabled veteran, the heavily decorated Sanchez grew to be a proud patriot, dedicated to God, country and family — with a special commitment to fellow veterans seeking the benefits they richly deserve.

