Interim director prescribes stability for Memphis VA Medical Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Tribune News Service) — As an interim director who has signed up to lead the Memphis VA Medical Center for 120 days, David Wood has a clear idea of the job he needs to do.

Slightly more than 50 percent of veterans who experience stays at the Memphis VA hospital are satisfied with their care. That compares with a Department of Veterans Affairs benchmark of about 75 percent for patient satisfaction.

Less than 55 percent of about 2,200 center employees consider it one of the best places to work. Sixty-five percent is the VA’s standard.

“Right now Memphis is a one-star facility (of five possible stars), which is not where we want to be and I think it’s not where we’re capable of being,” said Wood, on the job for less than two weeks.

His arrival as the third person to occupy the director’s office this year in Memphis illustrates one of the major challenges for the center, Wood said. It needs stable leadership.

“I think the end goal is to really get a stable leadership team at this facility,” said Wood, who has stepped away from being director of the VA medical center in Boise, Idaho. “We haven’t had a stable team in over a year.”

At the Boise center, which Wood has led since May 2012, patient satisfaction for veterans’ hospital stays was nearly 78 percent for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016. About 67 percent of employees consider it one of the best places to work.

The VA recalled the former director in Memphis, Dr. C. Diane Knight, last February “due to the recent underperformance” of the center, according to a VA statement. Knight has since retired, Wood said.

An acting director, William Mills, former director of the VA medical center in Altoona, Pennsylvania, took the helm. Mills is at the end of his career and heading for retirement, Wood said.

One search for a permanent director for the Memphis center ended without success, he said. Another is starting and – hopefully – will succeed about the time for the planned end of his stay in Memphis.

The Memphis center also is searching for an associate director and chief of staff, Wood said.

Recruiting and retaining staff in general, for the numbers of nurses, mental health professionals and others needed, is another major challenge for the Memphis center.

“We have a very different market in Boise,” Wood said. “We don’t have difficulty in recruiting psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers. It’s a very, very different market. Here it’s a very challenging health care market to recruit.”

The VA will be offering incentives as it competes with other health care providers to bolster its staff, he said.

Stable leadership and filling staff vacancies should help performance of the Memphis center improve, Wood said.

A quarterly report called the Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning provides a variety of measurements, ranging from mortality ratios to avoidable adverse events and patient satisfaction.

Focusing on ways to raise the Memphis center’s performance, measured by the SAIL report, is a daily goal for Wood.

At morning staff meetings, improving standard mortality ratios is the topic on Mondays. Tuesdays are for length of hospital stays, Wednesdays are for mental health measures, Thursdays are care transition and Fridays are for adverse events.

Drilling down to separate real problems for data issues is one of the goals. Higher-than-expected deaths, for example, may reflect decisions to perform surgeries on patients who were too ill to survive, or decisions to place patients in intensive care rather than in hospice care, Wood said.

The data on access to care, an issue that triggered strong criticism and the Veterans Access Choice and Accountability Act of 2014, shows a better picture for primary and specialty care than is perceived, Wood said.

“I think access is better than it appears, but we’re not doing something right because veterans still perceive that it’s not as good as it really is,” he said.

Wood, 51, living in Bartlett with his wife and two youngest of seven children, said he plans to return to Idaho, where he grew up. Joining the VA in 1991, he’s also been director of medical centers in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Bath, New York. He carries the VA's core values and core characteristics meant to guide the organization in his pocket.

“My impression in a week and a half is the Memphis VA has a lot of potential, have a lot of really top-notch staff and a lot of great things happening here in different areas,” Wood said. “We just need to get some stability and I think if we do that, we can start to see more improvement.”

