Inquiry finds 'gross mismanagement' in costly VA hospital
By DAN ELLIOTT | Associated Press | Published: September 21, 2016
DENVER — Federal investigators say "gross mismanagement," delays and lax oversight by the Department of Veterans Affairs added hundreds of millions of dollars to the cost of a new Denver-area VA hospital and delayed it by years.
A report from the department's internal watchdog released Wednesday also said a former senior VA official, Glenn Haggstrom, knew the project was veering toward huge cost overruns but didn't tell lawmakers that when he testified before Congress in 2013 and 2014.
No phone number could be found for Haggstrom. He retired in 2015.
The report by the VA inspector general repeats some conclusions from earlier investigations but is the most scathing account of the project to date.
The hospital under construction in suburban Denver is expected to cost nearly $1.7 billion, nearly triple the 2014 estimate.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
US plans to shift military assets to Syria in Russia deal
2 destroyers to be named for Medal of Honor recipients
Should US pull personnel out of Turkey after coup attempt there?
N. Korea ready to attack after US ‘provocations,’ official says
Inside Nellis AFB, the military marvel mere miles from the Las Vegas Strip
Redesigns, finding efficiencies led to Navy's under-budget USS Illinois
from around the web