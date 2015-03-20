Housing offers hope for homeless veterans in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (Tribune News Service) — A new apartment building on the St. Cloud VA Health Care System campus aims to provide permanent housing for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The Linden Grove Veteran Apartments on 12th Avenue North has 37 furnished apartments, including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. It was a public-private partnership between the VA and the lead developer, Sand Companies of Waite Park.

The apartments won't be reserved exclusively for veterans, although veterans will be given priority, said Barry Venable, spokesman for the St. Cloud VA.

"We think there's going to be ample demand to fill these apartments with veterans," Venable said.

State and federal officials have made ending veteran homelessness a goal. A point-in-time count by Wilder Research in 2015 found 297 homeless veterans in Minnesota, down from 317 the previous year.

The new building, located just west of the Al Loehr Veterans & Community Apartments, includes a community room with kitchenette, on-site laundry and a TV lounge and computer center.

Residents started moving into the new building Friday. About 15 units were expected to be occupied by the end of Monday, said Megan Carr, senior business development manager with Sand Cos.

Mark Schotl just moved into a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor. It's handicapped accessible, with enough room to maneuver his wheelchair.

Schotl, who spent 12 years in the U.S. Army special forces, has been homeless four times in his life. He's had health issues and was injured in a car accident in 2007. He had been living with a friend, who told him it was time to move on.

"I'm happy now here," he said. "I go next door. I go to the VA, work out in the gym. I have a lot of friends who still live there."

The apartments are fully furnished. Several organizations have donated pots, pans, dishes, toasters and other kitchen items as well as food, Carr said.

"We moved in 11 residents on Friday, and many of them came with just a backpack," she said.

The residents are required to pay rent based on their income, which can be no more than 60 percent of the area median income.

The project was partly financed with low-income housing tax credits through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, which requires that the residents be provided supportive services.

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans will provide supportive services to the residents, such as help with job searches and computer skills training. The council also works with veterans to identify goals, such as finding a job.

"Our goal is really to get individuals into stable housing," Carr said. "For every person, that will look a little different."

There's a large need for housing for veterans coming out of the St. Cloud VA's 148-bed residential treatment program, which treats veterans with chemical dependency, mental health or post-traumatic stress issues, Venable said. Veterans typically stay in the program about eight to 10 weeks.

"This place will give them a permanent housing opportunity," Venable said.

