Honor guard at California church gives veterans a patriotic farewell

IRVINE, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — As pallbearers wheeled the ash-gray casket bearing the remains of Joseph Molletta to the church entrance, Bob Kohler and five other members of the honor guard were ready, flags unfurled.

They stood in two rows, welcoming grieving family members and friends into St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church in Irvine, where Molletta’s funeral Mass was held Monday morning.

Kohler, 85, an Irvine resident and Army veteran, founded this honor guard on Veterans Day 2010 to pay tribute to those who have served in the military. The guard has been present at eight veterans’ funeral services, most of them at St. Thomas More.

“We serve under the flag,” said Kohler. “We deserve to be taken away under a flag.”

Kohler, a marathon runner, carries the flag when he runs. It’s an act cherished in the community, one that has earned him the moniker “flag man.”

Kohler also is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, who form an honor guard at military burials, help protect mourners from harassing protesters such as those from the Westboro Baptist Church and fill out the ranks at burials of homeless veterans.

Kohler said the Patriot Guard Riders inspired the St. Thomas More honor guard.

The parish is the only one in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange that is home to a veterans ministry. The ministry has about 80 members, and the honor guard has 20.

The honor guard is usually approached by the parish when a veteran dies.

“We then make sure the family is OK with us being there,” Kohler said.

Molletta, the veteran honored at Monday’s Mass, served three years in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Long Beach.

The bright white Coast Guard flag fluttered alongside the Stars and Stripes in honor of his service.

Molletta would have loved the pageantry of the occasion, said his daughter Helen Smith of Laguna Niguel.

“The honor guard’s presence here just elevated the level of respect on this occasion,” she said. “I was truly touched. It was beautiful.”

Vince Saloco of Tustin, a Navy veteran who is part of the honor guard, said it is a way to show gratitude.

“It’s a nice way to thank the veterans for their service,” he said.

Just as the men were rolling up their flags, Rita Molletta, Joseph’s widow, walked up to Kohler.

“Thank you so much for being here,” she said. “I know Joe was smiling from above.”

She said she knew what her husband would have said had he been standing next to her: “This is so awesome.”

