Honor flight from Kansas for Vietnam veterans in works

SALINA, Kan. (Tribune News Service) — Jim Deister will never forget his first visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., during 1992, or the two visits that followed.

He would like for all of his fellow soldiers from that era to witness the solemn place.

“The first time is really emotional, when you see all of your friends’ names,” said Deister, 70, who fought in the Vietnam War in 1967. Badly injured and given up for dead after his undermanned company was overrun by Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters, Deister was among the lucky ones who came home.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial contains names of nearly 60,000 Americans who were killed or are missing in action.

“It becomes a beautiful place, where your friends are remembered,” Deister said. “After the initial shock, it became very accepted.”

The Vietnam War Memorial, which includes two other monuments, and the memorials saluting other wars, are sights that all should see, Deister said. A number of his fellow Vietnam veterans from this region have yet to make the trek halfway across the nation to experience the memorials.

“I think every Vietnam veteran should see it,” Deister said. “To see it live is a very different thing.”

After more than a year of talk among the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 809 in Salina and the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action organization, a serious meeting on the subject is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Meeting Room, 10th and Park streets.

No more WWII vets waiting

Deister is the VVA chapter president and the POW/MIA chairman for the Kansas State Council, made up of all VVA chapters in Kansas. There are still 24 troops from Kansas unaccounted for from the war, Deister said, “and we do not want to forget them.”

The VVA chapter will welcome representatives from the North Central Kansas Honor Flight and is opening the meeting to all area Vietnam veterans.

The discussion will center on securing an Honor Flight — the seventh for the Concordia-based group — primarily for Vietnam veterans.

The nonprofit operates through the Concordia School District and the leader is Bev Mortimer, retired Concordia superintendent of schools.

The NCKS Honor Flight waiting list has no more World War II veterans waiting for free flights to the memorials in Washington, D.C.

“I have a couple of Korean War veterans waiting and will make room for them,” Mortimer said.

But the vast majority will be those who fought in Vietnam, who will roughly range in age from 60 to 80, Deister said.

Honor flights are designed so that there is no cost to the veteran for travel, tours, room or meals. Each trip consists of busing to Kansas City International Airport, flying to the nation’s capital and two nights in D.C. with bus transportation to the memorials, including a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Guardians, as needed for veteran assistance, pay their own way, about $550 each, Mortimer said.

About 54 persons total can go on each flight, she said. The more veterans who don’t need guardians, the more veterans can be included on each flight.

“We could theoretically take 45 veterans on the trip,” Mortimer said.

The next flight is tentatively scheduled for mid-June.

To learn more about the Saturday meeting, call Mortimer at (785) 523-4472 or email Deister at namvet67@cox.net. To apply to be on a flight, call the Concordia School District office at (785) 243-3518 and request an application.

To donate to North Central Kansas Honor Flights, send checks to the school district office at 217 W. Seventh, Concordia 66901, and designate NCK Honor Flight.

Reporter Tim Unruh can be reached at tunruh@salina.com.

©2016 The Salina Journal (Salina, Kan.)

Visit The Salina Journal at www.saljournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

