Guermonprez named director of Albany, NY VA facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — D. Scott Guermonprez, who has led the Stratton VA Medical Center in an interim capacity since the departure of Linda Weiss in November, has been named the health center's director.

Guermonprez, a retired Air Force colonel with 30 years of military service, will oversee medical services at the Albany hospital and its 11 community-based outpatient clinics, which provide care to more than 42,000 veterans in eastern New York, western Massachusetts and Vermont. The Albany VA has an operating budget of $205 million and employs more than 1,200 people.

Guermonprez joined the VA in June 2014, when he became the associate director at Stratton. He previously held several executive management positions within the Department of Defense, including three years as medical center director for the 82nd Medical Group at Sheppard Air Force Base and 11 months as associate director at the Medical Education and Training Campus at Fort Sam Houston, both in Texas.

Guermonprez was named interim director after Weiss went on administrative leave. The former director retired in February, ending a 43-year career with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

VA Deputy Secretary Sloan Gibson had removed her from the $165,000-a-year post in January, but her firing was later overturned by a review board intended to protect federal employees from abusive actions.

chughes@timesunion.com

©2016 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)

Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

