French consul general awards Legion of Honor to World War II veteran

BATON ROUGE, La. (Tribune News Service) — John Joseph Rockforte, a Louisiana native who participated in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach in Normandy, France, in 1944, has received the Legion of Honor from Grégor Trumel, consul general of France in Louisiana.

The Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, was presented during a ceremony Sept. 13 at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Rockforte was captured at St. Lo, in the region of La Manche, 12 days after the D-Day invasion and was then held captive in Germany for 318 days.

“France will never forget the sacrifices made by Mr. Rockforte and those who served beside him,” Trumel said. “It is an honor to recognize these proud veterans, who fought bravely in the name of liberty, democracy and human dignity.”

The Legion of Honor is the highest decoration in France. It was established by Napoleon Bonaparte on May 19, 1802. The president of France has decreed that every World War II veteran who fought under enemy fire on French soil is eligible for this distinction. For more information or to nominate an eligible veteran, visit the website of the Consulate General of France in Louisiana.

