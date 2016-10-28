Former US Army private honored for role in saving Polish treasure from Nazis

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts fisherman and former U.S. Army private has been honored by Poland for his role in returning cultural treasures stolen by the Nazis during World War II.

The Gloucester Times reports Curtis Dagley was awarded a Bene Merito medal for helping save the 15th-century altarpiece of St. Mary's Church in Krakow.

The revered, hand-carved altarpiece tells the story of the role of Mary in helping her son, Jesus, make amends for the sins of the world. More than 200 figures adorn it — some 12 feet tall.

Dagley was also recognized for his imprisonment by Communist authorities in Poland. After he returned home, he worked as a fisherman in Gloucester for more than 40 years.

Dagley received the medal Thursday at Gloucester City Hall.