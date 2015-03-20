Former Texas legislator, WWII P-47 pilot Dick Burnett dies

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Richard J. "Dick" Burnett, a former state representative, San Angelo Police Chief and FBI agent assigned to the John F. Kennedy assassination investigation, died Saturday. He was 94.

Burnett is survived by three sons, William Burnett, of Austin, Tom Burnett and John Burnett both of San Angelo. He was preceded in death by his wife Margery "Midge."

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Robert Massie Funeral Home. A mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Friday at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 2309 A & M Ave. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

"My impressions of him was that of a good-hearted, down-to-Earth man," said David Currie, chairman of the Tom Green County Democratic Party. Currie, who once considered challenging Burnett for state representative, said he quickly changed his mind after meeting him.

"I realized right away that he was there to do what was best for his constituents," Currie said. "He didn't have an agenda like so many politicians have."

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Burnett enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1943 after attending Toledo University. Following primary pilot training in Brady, he attended basic pilot training at Goodfellow Air Force Base. He received his wings at Moore Field and was assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, where he served as a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot in the Pacific Theater. He received an honorable discharge in 1945.

After completing his business degree in Toledo in 1947, Burnett began a 30-year career in the FBI with assignments in New York, Tucson and Puerto Rico. He was tapped to "reinvestigate" and verify the FBI's findings in the Kennedy assassination, which took him to Dallas in 1964. Burnett relocated to San Angelo in 1965.

After retiring from the FBI in 1978, Burnett was elected as San Angelo's police chief, a position he held until 1980 when he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives. He served four terms before retiring in 1989.

