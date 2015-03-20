Florida veteran gets dying brother, WWII father on Honor Flight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — When Saturday's Honor Flight departs, Andy Mayer won't just be escorting his father Robert, a World War II veteran.

Brother Daniel, who was in Vietnam, is going, too, and it's a sad reason for this longtime military family: He's dying of cancer.

Since 2009, the non-profit Stuart-based Southeast Florida Honor Flight, one of 133 such operations nationwide, has taken more than 2,100 veterans, free of charge, from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington and back.

Honor Flight operates solely on corporate and individual donations. Its four flights a year comprise a daylong trip to see the World War II Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Saturday's flight has 56 Korean War veterans, along with 25 from World War II. The oldest is 99. The youngest is Daniel, 68. Priorities are World War II veterans and anyone with a terminal disease.

Andy, who lives in suburban Boynton Beach, had seen news coverage of past flights, and tried to sign up his dad, who lives in northern Broward County. And he wanted to take Daniel, who's still working at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

But he was told flights were booked up; the earliest opening was April 2017.

Andy explained to organizers his concerns about his dad, 89, and his brother, fighting cancer.

"Time is of the essence, I guess you could say," he told the Palm Beach Post last week.

Next thing he knew, space had been found.

Honor Flight Chair Todd Tucker "came back and he's, 'Hey. We made some adjustments. You're good to go for October,'" Andy said. "I can't say enough good things about them accommodating us."

Tucker said in a release that "when this special situation came to my attention, and especially in light of Daniel's exemplary military career, I knew we had to make it happen."

Daniel Mayer was a Marine from 1966 to 1968, and was in the Battle of Khe Sanh. He says he had helicopters shot down from under him a few times and was shot twice. He received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He later went back in with Army Special Forces — the Green Berets, he said last week from Tampa.

Daniel would work in Special Forces until he retired in 2003; he then stayed on as a civilian at MacDill. Now 68, he's married with two grown children.

In April 2015, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He had surgery as recently as August, and continues to undergo treatment.

Andy, now 60, served in the Air Force from 1976 to 1980, working search-and-rescue helicopters in sites that included Turkey, Guyana and Nicaragua. Now a civilian consultant, he's also married with two grown children.

During World War II, Robert Allen Mayer's father didn't want him to join and wouldn't grant permission. So Robert waited until he turned 17, then enlisted in the Navy. He served aboard the USS Maryland from 1945 to 1947.

His ship spent the immediate postwar period ferrying men from Pearl Harbor back to the U.S. west coast.

"They called it 'the magic carpet ride,'" Robert said last week from his Deerfield Beach home. He said he might have missed action, but he heard plenty of hair-raising stories from men whose ships had been hit by Japanese torpedoes and even Kamikaze suicide planes.

After the war, Robert worked for decades on the presses at the Columbus Dispatch newspaper in the Ohio capital. He retired to South Florida in 1978.

He says he did not push his sons into the military, and in fact tried to dissuade Daniel from joining the Marines.

"I said, 'You gotta be nuts.' I couldn't talk him out of it," Robert recalled.

Robert said he expects his day of honor with his two sons to be "very special."

Daniel's and Andy's mom died at 55 around 1982, their sister at 49 around 2002. Both from cancer.

Andy said he doesn't suspect heredity. If anything, he said, there's a chance Agent Orange contributed to Daniel's cancer. But, he said, "my brother won't go there. He says 'it is what it is.'"

