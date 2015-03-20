Feds: St. Louis woman stole disabled veteran's back pay of nearly $38,000

ST. LOUIS (Tribune News Service) — A woman from St. Louis has been indicted on federal charges and accused of stealing most of the $38,000 in back pay awarded to a disabled St. Louis County veteran, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tamara Jones, 34, had been appointed a fiduciary through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for a disabled veteran in September 2014. The veteran, identified only by initials, had $38,000 in back pay in an account. Jones found it and took most of it, prosecutors said.

When confronted by auditors and investigators, Jones “could not explain the situation and repeatedly failed to provide (financial) records,” prosecutors said.

Jones was indicted by a grand jury in federal court in St. Louis Wednesday on charges of theft of government funds and misappropriation.

No lawyer is listed for Jones in court files. She has not been arrested.

