Faith-based treatment for veterans questioned

Veteran Kristopher Latorre, seen Aug. 31, 2016, in Des Moines, Iowa, says he received counseling through the VA to deal with the tormenting memories of the time he spent serving in Iraq. But, he said, it wasn't until he went to a church-based group called Operation Zhero that he felt any relief. Rodney White/The Des Moines Register/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — A church-based group is raising eyebrows among mental health professionals by trying to recruit hundreds of troubled Iowa military veterans into an unproven treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Operation Zhero" organizers claim its unlicensed, volunteer counselors have achieved remarkable results in treating the complicated mental condition, which plagues some soldiers after they return from war.

"Traditional therapy and medications are not always effective," the group's website says. "Operation Zhero introduces an alternative, noninvasive process that disrupts painful memories and provides sustainable peace. In just a few hours, veterans will learn how to take their anxiety level from 10 to zero."

The therapy, which is offered for free, takes just seven hours over three months. It involves no medication. Organizers have set a goal of having 600 Iowa veterans try it this year.

But three mental health professionals who reviewed the group's claims for The Des Moines Register voiced concerns about unlicensed, lightly trained volunteers trying to treat people with PTSD.

"It's very easy for trauma victims to be further traumatized by somebody who doesn't know what they're doing," said Alan Whitters, a Cedar Rapids psychiatrist who has often treated the condition.

Many patients with PTSD also suffer other conditions, including depression, severe anxiety and abuse of alcohol or other drugs. Some can be suicidal or psychotic, Whitters said. That's why he believes their treatment should be left to professionals.

Operation Zhero's leaders include Ric Lumbard, who also is executive director of the Iowa Communications Network, the state-owned fiber-optic network. In his spare time, he is a minister who describes himself as a founder of "WFM Missions Base." WFM, which stands for Wind and Fire Ministries, is a Marion-based group involved in missionary work.

Lumbard said his state government and volunteer roles are unconnected. "One pays the bills; one's a passion," he said in an interview, adding that he makes no money from the ministry. He said he doesn't directly provide the PTSD therapy, but he helps lead one of the organizations sponsoring it, and he was designated to explain it to the Register.

Operation Zhero's polished website and brochures don't mention a spiritual angle to the PTSD treatment. But an explanatory document the organizers provided to the Register says the program's counselors practice "faith-based trauma mitigation."

Operation Zhero's promotional materials say that the method has been used with hundreds of sex-trafficking victims around the world, and that it has helped more than 90 percent of them. It says the therapy is not meant to replace standard methods but says "it's an alternative that has already delivered results that are both fast and lasting." Lumbard emphasized that the volunteer counselors don't encourage participants to stop taking medication or therapy recommended by professionals.

Jeffrey Kramer, a Des Moines mental health therapist who has treated hundreds of PTSD patients, said he was troubled by the idea of unlicensed, lightly-trained volunteers trying their hand at it. "They can call it alternative medicine, but it's not medicine at all," he said. "They've got a bunch of untrained people trying a quasi-therapeutic intervention. To me, that's asking for disaster. The likelihood of a bad reaction is very high."

Kramer, who has an independent counseling practice, has a master's degree in psychology and a state license to be a counselor. To gain that license, he had to demonstrate his extensive training and show he knew what he was doing, he said. If he gives ineffective treatment, he could lose his license. Unlicensed "pastoral" counselors face no such controls.

A national expert on PTSD agreed with the Iowa mental health professionals about the need to scientifically verify that treatment methods work.

Charles Engel, a psychiatrist who studies the issue for the nonprofit policy think tank RAND Corp., said the materials from Operation Zhero include no mention of an independent, in-depth analysis of its methods. "There's substantial uncertainty about the benefits, and there's substantial uncertainty about the risks," he said. Maybe the method would hold up if compared to other methods, he said, but maybe not.

Engel, who is a retired Army colonel, believes ministers and other religious leaders can play an important supportive role in talking to people with PTSD. But they should be referring those with serious mental health issues to trained professionals, he said. "They need to understand the limits of what they can do and should do."

Whitters, the Cedar Rapids psychiatrist, called the Operation Zhero claims "pie in the sky." Whitters is president-elect of the Iowa Psychiatric Society and medical director of the behavioral health program at Cedar Rapids' Mercy Medical Center. He used to direct a PTSD treatment program for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington state.

Whitters said he supports alternative methods of treating psychiatric issues, if there's evidence they work. For example, he said, acupuncture, meditation and biofeedback methods have been shown to help many people cope with PTSD. But there's no sign that proponents of the Operation Zhero approach have systematically studied how it compares to other treatments or no treatment, he said.

Lumbard said the Iowa recruitment effort is part of a pilot project to study whether his group's therapy method works. He said data should be published in November, but he acknowledged that the data is being collected by the group itself instead of by independent researchers. Also, organizers have not set up a control group of veterans with PTSD who undergo other types of therapy or who receive no treatment at all. Such control groups are a standard part of many treatment studies. They are designed to weed out placebo effects, including the fact that some patients tend to feel better if someone is paying attention to them.

Lumbard expressed confidence that it's legal for his group's unlicensed volunteers to treat PTSD, because they're serving a church organization.

The therapy includes no mention of God or prayer, but that doesn't matter, Lumbard said. "It's a faith-based organization, but it's not a faith-based model," he said. He compared it to a church offering a free community dinner. "If they hold a buffet, is the buffet faith-based?" he asked.

An explanatory document the group provided to the Register last month contends the volunteers don't need state licenses because "pastoral counseling within a church to members of the congregation does not constitute the practice of either psychology or counseling." However, it warns that "clergy who establish counseling ministries outside of this limited context may be liable for the unauthorized practice of either psychology or counseling."

Lumbard describes himself as a 30-year minister of the World Ministry Fellowship of Plano, Texas. He acknowledged in an interview that most of the veterans being counseled by Operation Zhero are not members of any specific congregation, and that some of the volunteer counselors are not ministers. He said the paragraph about the limits of pastoral counseling was taken from national guidelines. He said that under Iowa law, members of a faith-based organization are allowed to counsel people without being state-licensed therapists. He likened the program to life coaching. "We don't say it's clinical therapy or pharmacology or anything like this."

When the Register asked the Iowa attorney general's office about the matter, spokesman Geoff Greenwood pointed to sections of Iowa Code defining the licensed professions of psychology, social work and mental health therapy. All three include licensing exemptions for counseling services provided by other professionals, including "members of the clergy," as long as those professionals don't describe themselves as psychologists, social workers or licensed therapists.

Greenwood said health profession licensing boards used to occasionally send "cease and desist" letters to unlicensed people who appeared to be improperly practicing state-regulated professions. Those letters were curtailed last year after a U.S. Supreme Court decision limited such boards' power to rein in unlicensed people, he said. Now, the boards sometimes refer such cases to county attorneys for possible prosecution, but Greenwood said he didn't know if any of those referrals have led to criminal charges.

Operation Zhero leaders say they don't charge veterans for the treatment, but they are seeking donations. Although each veteran's treatment takes a total of just seven hours, the group says the program costs $1,750 per participant. That works out to $250 per hour, even though the program says its counselors are volunteers.

The website says donations are tax-deductible. People who donate $500 will be honored as "captains"; $1,000, "majors"; $5,000, "colonels"; and $10,000, "generals."

Lumbard said late last month that no money had been donated yet. He said that although the therapists are volunteers, the group needs money to pay for its facilities, educational materials and other costs.

Operation Zhero organizers arranged to have two veterans who went through the program talk to the Register. One of them is Kristopher Latorre, 34, who is a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War. Latorre, who grew up in New Jersey, is a University of Iowa student who helps run an on-campus veterans group. He said the Operation Zhero therapy was more effective than the extensive therapy and medications he received earlier from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Latorre said that before this summer's therapy, he was tormented by depression and anxiety stemming from his combat experiences in the volatile Iraqi city of Fallujah. "I hear voices a lot. I would think about the people I lost. I would see glimpses of them through other people's faces, through my peripheral vision," he said. His problems worsened when he would drink too much, he said. "I would have to go back home, and I would just think about stuff and I would just start bawling."

After his first, four-hour session with two of Operation Zhero's volunteer counselors, he said, "it felt like the world was lifted off my shoulders."

The counselors never mentioned God, said Latorre, who described himself as a nonreligious person. At first, they left him in a room with two white boards. They asked him to write "good thoughts" on one board, and "bad thoughts" on the other. The "bad thoughts" board was filled, he said.

The counselors returned, and asked Latorre to rank the amount of anxiety and depression sparked by the bad thoughts, led by memories of a helicopter crash that killed more than 20 comrades. As he talked about the bad thoughts, the counselors instructed him to tap himself on the shoulder. That action kept him grounded in reality, he said. They told him repeatedly there was nothing he could do about what happened, and it wasn't his fault. "They don't want you to forget the memory," he said. "They want you to understand that literally, there's nothing you can do about it."

Latorre said he cried throughout most of the session, but he gained immense relief. He said he understands why mental health professionals would be concerned about unlicensed volunteers providing such therapy. But it worked for him, and he's recommending it to other veterans. "I think a lot of veterans should try it out. I mean, what do they have to lose? The VA will always be there, right?" he said, smiling.

Vietnam War veteran Roger Jensen of Cedar Rapids said he became a volunteer counselor for a similar organization, the Freedom Foundation, after Lumbard's group helped him overcome PTSD. "It cleared me of all the anxiety, all the frustration, immediately," said Jensen, 69, a retired painting contractor.

Jensen said he is neither a professional therapist nor a minister. But he said he feels qualified to use the therapy for other troubled veterans. "You find out there's a lot of things buried in people's lives that are just giving them fits," he said. He added that he never mentions God during the therapy, even though it is a faith-based project. "It really is a spiritual thing you're doing, even though people don't necessarily know it," he said.

Des Moines' Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center uses licensed social workers or psychologists to deliver therapy to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the program's leader said.

"This isn't done haphazardly. It's important that it's done systematically," said John Wallace, a VA psychologist overseeing such treatment for about 30 patients per month. "If it's not done in a systematic way, it can actually make things worse."

VA officials declined to comment on other organizations' approaches to PTSD treatment, including the use of unlicensed volunteer therapists by the faith-based group Operation Zhero. But Wallace said the VA has gone to great lengths to improve its methods in recent years.

The Des Moines VA uses two main types of therapy, he said. One is "prolonged exposure therapy," in which the veteran is asked to talk about memories of troubling events. Under close supervision, patients close their eyes and talk about the memories in the present tense. During the session, therapists ask patients to rate their distress. They can interrupt the treatment if the person becomes too upset. The sessions are tape-recorded, and the veterans are asked to listen daily to the recordings of themselves recounting their experiences, to become accustomed to the memories. Such therapy usually lasts about eight weeks, Wallace said.

Wallace said therapists have extensive training in how to do this. He doesn't recommend patients' families or friends try amateur versions of it. "We say, 'Don't try this at home,'" he said. He also wouldn't start it with a patient who seems suicidal, is having deep psychoses or is heavily abusing alcohol or other drugs.

VA therapists also use more general therapy, in which patients focus on easing the symptoms of their PTSD, such as depression or fear of crowds, instead of the underlying memories causing problems.

Wallace said the VA has phased out some PTSD treatments, including group therapy and the use of certain anti-anxiety drugs, because careful studies showed they caused more harm than good. However, some patients still are given medications, including anti-depressants and sleep aids, he said.

The psychologist said he tells new PTSD patients that their symptoms can be dramatically eased, but the memories will remain. "We can help you to the point where it no longer will ruin your life," he said. However, "it will still be part of who you are."

