Dozen people charged in $100M health care scheme in Texas
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 14, 2016
DALLAS — Federal prosecutors in Texas say a dozen people have been charged in a $100 million health care scheme targeting military veterans and their families.
Authorities said in a release Friday that nine people were arrested this week on charges that include conspiracy to commit health care fraud. A tenth person surrendered to the FBI and two others were arrested earlier this year. The defendants include doctors, pharmacists and marketers.
Prosecutors contend that the men sought to defraud Tricare, the health insurance program for veterans and their families.
Authorities say the scheme involved the prescription of pain and scar creams. They say a Dallas-based company was formed to market compounds that had little medical benefit and that kickbacks were provided to physicians and others who promoted the compounds.
