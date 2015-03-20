Commission in North Carolina seeks to honor WWII vets

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Grilley Mitchell said he didn't gain a full appreciation for the sacrifice of World War II soldiers until he spent time in Kosovo during the war there in the late 1990s.

"I said, 'How did those guys make it?' " said Mitchell, 61, who served in the Army from 1973-93 and later worked for the military as a civilian.

Now Grilley and other members of the Hope Mills Veterans Affairs Commission are honoring members of the "Greatest Generation" that served in the war.

The commission is seeking to identify World War II soldiers to be recognized in a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. at the Hope Mills veterans monument next to the Town Hall complex. The town will hold its regular Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at 3p.m. at the memorial.

At the Nov. 6 ceremony, the names of the soldiers, both living and deceased, will be read and flags placed in their honor.

Mayor Jackie Warner said about 25 Hope Mills World War II veterans have been identified so far. The town has been soliciting the names through newspaper notices, Facebook posts and word of mouth.

Warner said the passage of time makes it even more important to recognize those who fought in the war.

"It's become a generation that many of our youths are not aware of, unless they have one in their own family," she said. "This is an effort to not forget those that did so much for our country."

Members of the Veterans Affairs Commission who gathered recently to talk about the ceremony are familiar with the sacrifice that soldiers made in the war, which for the United States began with the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on

Jim Clark, 80, served two tours in Vietnam as a medic in the late 1960s and early '70s. He is chairman of the commission. Member Homer Sadler, 61, served in Vietnam in the early '70s.

Commissioner Edwin Deaver, 83, the board liaison to the commission, served in the Army in the 1950s and then later as a reserve. Deaver said his older brother was a World War II veteran.

Mitchell, who is vice chairman of the commission, said the influence of the "greatest generation" extended far beyond the battlefield.

"A lot of our great leaders served in World War II. I'm talking JFK, the first President Bush, Ronald Reagan, Supreme Court justices," Mitchell said. "For lack of a better term, they were trailblazers."

Sadler said the country's debt to the soldiers continues even today.

"We wouldn't have our freedom today if it weren't for them," he said.

Deaver agreed with that assessment.

"It's a part of our history that should not be forgotten," he said. "If they had not been successful, who knows where we'd be today?"

Anyone who knows of any World War II veteran, living or deceased, with roots in Hope Mills, can contact Mitchell at grillmitch@gmail.com, Clark at jimbovfw1@yahoo.com, Sadler at homersadler@yahoo.com or Donna Maury at djmaury56@aol.com.

Staff writer Rodger Mullen

