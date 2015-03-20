Closure comes today for Pearl Harbor victim, family

KEENE, N.H. (Tribune News Service) — It’s been 75 years since Edwin C. Hopkins was killed in uniform at Pearl Harbor. Today, he’ll finally be laid to rest in the town that raised him.

“He’s come full circle,” said Edwin T. Hopkins, the nephew of the deceased, who shares his name.

Hopkins was a U.S. Navy 3rd Class fireman, killed in the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. He was serving on board the USS Oklahoma, which sunk after being struck by a deluge of bombs and torpedoes in a surprise attack by Japanese fighters.

Now, after decades of uncertainty over his remains, the discovery of his Hawaii burial place in 2008 and years fighting the U.S. Defense Department to exhume his remains, Hopkins and his siblings are bringing their uncle home.

His casket, draped in a flag, moved its way down Main Street Friday afternoon, on its way from Fletcher Funeral Home to Dillon-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey, where a wake was held Friday night. The airport is partly named in Hopkins’ honor.

Though short, the trip was awash in pageantry. Autumn leaves and broad hillsides ringed the airport, catching the evening light as the caravan drifted in.

Flanking the hearse was a trio of motorcycles driven by members of Patriot Guard Riders, a veterans group.

Peter Toner, a member of the Guard Riders from Acworth who rode along at the rear, called the opportunity to escort Hopkins “a great honor”.

Established in 2005, the Guard Riders is a national network of veteran motorcyclists who escort military funerals to help shield family members from protesters and show respect.

“We’re there to show support,” Ted Ramsell, ride captain for the group. said. “There have been too many cases where veterans are being ignored.”

Hopkins’ casket was on display Friday night for a wake in which more than 300 people attended, according to Faye Hopkins-Boore, niece of the deceased.

He’ll be loaded onto a plane this morning at 10:15 for a final flight around the area ahead of his funeral.

The funeral ceremonies will take place today at 1 p.m. at the airport and are open to the public. Rev. Canon Samir J. Habiby, retired USN Commander & Order of the Purple Heart, will officiate. Burial will take place in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in Keene immediately afterward.

For Hopkins, his nephew, it’s about time.

“He was only 19 years old,” he said. ”This is where he should be.”

