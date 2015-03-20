Calif. vets memorial to honor 21 who died in combat

PLEASANTON, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — The reason for the new veteran’s memorial in Pleasanton is simple: Locals want to make sure that the names of fallen soldiers from the city are never forgotten.

The dedication event for the memorial will be held Nov. 12, appropriately near Veteran’s Day, at the Pioneer Cemetery. The new memorial itself features a life-size bronze statue of a World War II Marine Corps soldier, kneeling in respect to other comrades.

“People went off and fought for us and defended our freedom, and no one knows their names,” said Doug Miller, who helped bring the memorial to Pleasanton.

The memorial honors 21 Pleasanton-area residents who died in conflicts and also pays tribute to veterans who have served or are serving in the military. In the center of the memorial will be a six-point star, with each point representing the emblem of a branch of the military (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines from World War II). A marble pillar will hold the kneeling bronze statue, as well as the plaques with the names of the 21 who died in combat.

The latest name on the plaque is of a soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2011, and one of the oldest names dates back to World War I. There will also be seven flag poles with each military branch’s emblem, plus the American flag. The area also features granite benches for people to observe the memorial.

Local Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion together with the city helped bring the project to fruition after two years, Miller said. The total amount that was donated, $320,000, came from more than 270 separate contributions, he said. Two local families donated a total of $140,000.

The City Council approved a plan to renovate the Pioneer Cemetery, which has 500 veterans buried there, in November 2014. A committee was formed to design, fund and build the memorial. Colorado artist Ron Petit, also a Vietnam War veteran, was chosen as the artist for the bronze statue.

At the 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 dedication ceremony at 5780 Sunol Blvd., retired Maj. Gen. Nick Tooliatos, Mayor Jerry Thorne and Jim McGuirk, a Pleasanton native and U.S. Army veteran who completed two deployments in Iraq, will speak at the event. A reception will follow at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 301 Main St.

———

©2016 the Contra Costa Times (Walnut Creek, Calif.)

Visit the Contra Costa Times at www.eastbaytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

