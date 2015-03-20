Boston civic group wants war veteran moved to top of police hiring list

BOSTON (Tribune News Service) — Even before the Civil Service Commission gets to the controversial cases of 70 bypassed Boston police cadets, the state board has moved to bump an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran to the top of the hiring list, rejecting the police department’s “incomplete and flawed” review of his application, which had found he lied about combat duty.

Gary Morley, 32, was conditionally accepted for a police job in June 2015 but was then turned down by Boston police in March and appealed. Jane DePalma, his lawyer, said it was critical to overturn the Boston Police Department’s claim her client had been “untruthful” about his military service and last week, the commission agreed.

“He’s still excited at the prospect of becoming a Boston police officer,” DePalma said. “The decision was a good one. ... It was very important there is a permanent record going forward.”

BPD said the commission’s decision is under review. The department has one month to appeal. Efforts to reach Morley for comment were unsuccessful.

Morley aimed to be part of this year’s crop of 53 June hires who now work as beat cops. But the majority of those hires — who were 74 percent white and only included 8 veterans — ranked in the bottom two tiers of more than 500 eligible candidates. Hub cops have come under fire by community advocates for hiring so few veterans and minorities in its latest class.

Morley’s case is one of a handful the commission has acted on — overturning one other rejection — even as it prepares to deal with appeals this fall from as many as 70 candidates that a review found may have been improperly bypassed.

An Army National Guard vet who was deployed overseas four times, Morley ranked among the top 35 of 551 eligible candidates. Under state law, he had preferential treatment as a disabled veteran.

BPD’s rejection letter states, “During your preemployment psychological interview, you stated that you had no exposure to combat in your service with the Army National Guard. However, medical records you provide indicate significant combat exposure that resulted in a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” The letter also states that at one point he denied drinking alcoholic beverages but later acknowledged occasional moderate social drinking.

“The Boston Police Department has a zero tolerance for untruthfulness. Being truthful is an essential function of the position of Police Officer, and the Department finds your untruthfulness to be an undesirable quality for a potential police officer,” the letter stated.

But the commission’s Sept. 29 ruling in favor of Morley noted that a PTSD diagnosis does not require direct exposure to combat.

“While serving on active military duty, Mr. Morley has experienced many dangerous incidents, including three ... described during his testimony before the Commission, but he has never considered these incidents to constitute engaging in combat with the enemy,” the decision states. BPD’s determination was a “result of an incomplete and flawed review process” that “overlooked the qualifications of a candidate … whose life has been defined by service, honor and valor.”

The board found that in Afghanistan in 2003, Morley was a half-mile away from a suicide bombing, which he felt and heard, later briefly losing consciousness. In Iraq in 2008, he was knocked down by a rocket attack. Morley told the commission that because he did not exchange fire with the enemy, he had not described his experience as combat. The commission also found BPD’s questions about alcohol use were ambiguous.

